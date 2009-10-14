Fans Encouraged to Arrive Early

<span style=""><span>The New Orleans Saints are encouraging fans to arrive early, once again, for this Sunday's noon kickoff against the New York Giants at the Louisiana Superdome. Increased security measures will once again be in place at the stadium both at the ticket areas and in the parking garages.

Also, in an effort to discourage no-shows, fans are asked to please utilize the Ticket Exchange program at www.neworleanssaints.com , if you are unable to use your tickets to the game. Fans looking to purchase tickets can find them at Ticket Exchange.

For more information on Ticket Exchange, please call the Saints Ticket Office at 504-731-1700.