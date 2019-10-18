Behind Enemy Lines: What the Chicago Bears are saying about the New Orleans Saints for Week 7

Chicago Bears Quotes

Head coach Matt Nagy on the Saints defense:

"There's guys coming from everywhere and it doesn't matter who is out there. Obviously, you start off with their front line and they all jump out at you, but Cameron Jordan and then Marcus Davenportoff the edge, they're playing superfast. You have to know where they're at all times. What they're doing is they are really helping out the backend. They already have a good back end. They have good linebackers. So you put all that together and you have a good defense, and that's what they have done. The attack the quarterback, both in the run and pass game. They play physical, they fly around, they play fast, they play physical, they play aggressive. And that's why they're successful."

"I noticed (they're) really good on third down, I noticed that they give a bunch of different looks, and they have some different packages that they like to run. You can see a defense that is really trusting in their defensive coordinator (Dennis Allen) and what the calls are that are coming in. Anytime you see teams that play well, it always circles back to they're playing fast. This team plays fast on all three levels, defensive line, linebackers and DBs and they're making plays. You see that and then they're going to make us make sure that we're extremely detailed and we need to be pretty prepared because they're really good."

Head coach Matt Nagy on quarterback injuries:

"It is a position where if you don't have depth at that position, you can be in trouble and not win games. You've seen the opposite of that there with you guys in New Orleans. You've got Teddy Bridgewater who was a starter and had a successful career who is taking over a team with a Hall of Fame quarterback and been able to help them go 4-0. That's a credit to Coach (Sean) Payton and the offensive staff, and his teammates around him. It's a feel good story and you're happy for Teddy, but on Sunday you want to do everything you can to make sure it goes the other way because he's playing really well right now."

Defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano on Teddy Bridgewater:

"He's doing a great job of running that offense and managing things. He has a bunch of play makers around him. He's taking care of the football and he's not turning the thing over. He's moving the chains. They're having success on early downs. They're in a ton of third and manageable downs. They're staying ahead of the chains which obviously makes it very difficult for a defense. He's athletic, smart, tough, competitive, he knows where to go with the ball. He knows that offense. He's doing a great job running that thing. He's got great command of it and he playing with a ton of confidence right now."

Offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich on Cameron Jordan:

"I've had the misfortune of playing against him for a long time and he's just gotten better and better and added more to his game. I think the guys around him they're afforded single blocks a lot of the time because people are working towards him or chipping on him a little more. He is illusive, powerful, long - another great challenge for us."