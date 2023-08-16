Drew Brees joined New Orleans Saints, Chiefs broadcast to talk Saints moves, pickleball

Brees said the thing he missed most is the locker room environment.

"You miss being around the guys," he said. "Honestly, each and every day that becomes so much of your motivation is you come in and you want to win and you want to win for the guys that you are playing next to to win and you know they feel the same about you."

The Super Bowl champion also talked about his post-football life, saying his weekends are filled now with watching his children's' games rather than taking the field himself.

One sport Brees has been involved in lately is pickleball. He recently hosted NOLA Pickle Fest at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Aug. 10-13.

"We felt like New Orleans just doesn't have enough festivals," Brees joked on the broadcast.

Brees took on tennis legend John McEnroe in an exhibition match .

"I don't think I held up very well against Mac (John McEnroe)," Brees said. "There was a skill level and experience level there that I couldn't quite match up to, but doubles I got him back."

Brees said Pickle Fest will be an annual event and had over 600 participants. The event benefits the Brees Dream Foundation.

Despite his enjoyment of pickleball, he said it doesn't quite live up to his old profession.