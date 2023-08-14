Postgame quotes: New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 1

SAINTS QUARTERBACK DEREK CARR

On how the first drive felt

"Felt good. Felt efficient. It was nice to get a couple of situations in the third down, get some red zone, and all that stuff because, again, they don't tell us like how much we're going to play and all that. So to get a couple of situations in there and then throughout the game to talk through things with Pete (Carmichael) in certain situations and things like that in a game type scenario. It was good. It was a lot of fun. Loved being on this side of things in the Dome. I can get used to this place it's a lot of fun."

On why he liked playing in the game as a starting quarterback

"When I woke up this morning, everything was new to me. Where's pregame meal? I followed Erik McCoy in and I was like, "bro, I don't know where to go to park." He was like "follow me." As soon as I got in here, Reg (Reggie Stone) was showing me everything like everything there is in the locker room and I was like, "alright, where's the shower? Where's the snacks?" Everything was new. For me to get out there more importantly and play football in the stadium, this time when it wasn't loud, we can operate and do those kinds of things. It was important to me to do that no matter how old I am and how many years I've played the NFL, to do it with a new group, all new receivers and for everyone to be in there and playing, I think is a mark of this team that any chance we can get to go out there and Coach (Allen) will let us, we just want to compete and play."

On Keith Kirkwood

"Keith Kirkwood was someone...We had three lifting groups and we'd always lift at 6:30 group and at 6 am. I'd be like whoever wants to meet me there, I'll be there at 6 a.m. to throw these new routes and these kinds of things and Keith was there every single time. After practice, I always run extra, Keith, as you guys see, he is always right there next to me running extra with me. If we don't see each other we make sure that we check in "did you do it?" I think that it's his hard work and his determination. He's a veteran player. He understands what it takes. I'm just really proud of him. To be able to get a touchdown, I know it was preseason game but they still all feel good."

On what he could have done better today

"We had a false start. I will look at that and I always put false starts on myself. Was there something in the communication process that I did not do right? Everyone wants to look at the jersey number that they put it on, but I have a lot to do with that too. I have to look at that. I'll always try and put those on me. Because I'm always trying to deflect from those guys as much as I can because, again, if there's a way that I can help us be better, that's all I'm looking to do. I'll check in with those guys, especially after we watch it. Especially with what kind of play it was and what we were trying to do. Is there something there that I could have done better to help them out."

On the offensive line

"When we have those five guys out there in practice all together. Sometimes some guys are limited and things like that. But when they're all five out there, it's like wow, this is pretty impressive, man. That's the first thing I told him when we came off field, I was like "I got to go through reads and make decisions, play quarterback, I appreciate it fellas." Because those guys man, they did a great job on that. It is one drive, but it is okay to get excited about, it's professional football. I think those guys are really good players. We'll watch the film and there's going to be things that they'll want to fix and that I'll want to fix but just playing the game and being able to see things and all that, I thought they did a great job."

On getting the ball to so many skill players on this team

"Hopefully our skill guys just continue to understand one guy may have 10 catches in the game and you may have two, and that may happen for two weeks and then boom, you are going to have 12. We have to be able to play that way and play selflessly. I believe we have a group that will do that. Because boom, everybody is catching the ball. Bam, bam, bam, you know first play is for Chris (Olave), then we got A.K. (Alvin Kamara), then we find Juwan (Johnson), then we find Mike (Thomas) then we...everyone is touching it and then all sudden Keith gets a touchdown. So everyone did the cardio and Keith got the reward. Hopefully our guys understand that that's just how we're going to have to play if we want to do the things that we want to do. Because if we can be, you know if we can do that and spread it out evenly..."

On if he was anxious

"I was very excited. No anxiety. I've been doing this like a decade. That is when I look in the mirror sometimes and I see the gray hairs it does feel like a decade but it does not feel like it goes so fast. But the nerves just...You're not nervous anymore. You just want to go out there and execute and play at a high level. I was really excited and... I will tell you what, I was really excited when we turned left right here and started coming down and the lights were off and they started playing a little music and I was like "oh yeah, now it is time." So that got the juices flowing. But I tried my best. I am an emotional, excited person. I try my best to stay like this so I don't throw the first one into the stands. It's hard not getting excited coming out to that intro."

On completing the few passes under pressure

"I was happy because usually some teams won't blitz in the preseason. They won't or if they do it's just someone off the slot, it's just easy stuff and they walked up in there double A's, double mugs another time, they gave us different looks all game. And for my drive, it was nice to get someone man someone blitzing me I was fired up that now I get to move and work on my stuff in a live scenario, and it was a great pickup. It was satisfying because those are the realest reps it gets, like they can hit me out there. For our guys to be able to, with that in their mind, do their jobs and execute, everyone, most time you can do the physical part but the mental side to make the right point and make the right calls and pick them up and do all that and everyone do their assignments. Everyone gets excited about the skill players and the points but it doesn't happen until we do that part right first. And so I was really proud of that."

On Jake Haener

"I was proud of him. When he came off after the interception, I said "you know who else threw a pick in their first preseason game?" He started laughing and I was like "just keep cutting it loose, man. There's a long half, we're going to win this thing." And I didn't know we'd win it the way that we did. But I was really proud of him. And he's going (to) be a good player for a long time. Because he works really hard and he cares. And he's good. So (I'm) really proud of him. And the more reps he gets he'll just keep getting better."

On what it was like for his family seeing him play

"I haven't gotten to talk to them too much, just a little bit before I walked in here. It was... for them putting on black and gold for the first time, it was probably a little weird because when I put that uniform on and I went in the mirror I was like... Jake walked up, he's like, "that looks weird." He said... I was like "I know, I've been in the same place for nine years." But it may look weird, but it felt right. I told D.A. (Dennis Allen) that earlier this week. I just feel refreshed and I feel rejuvenated and to put that uniform on and come out and be a Saint. It felt really good. I know my wife was excited about today and my three boys...My little girl she don't care. She was yelling "touchdown Raiders" the other day. I was like, we have to fix that. But my three boys, they were so fired up. I got to see them before the game it was really cool for me. They were on the field. Those are memories that we'll have forever. I am sure that they're going to know more about this game than I will. They will know all those things and so I am sure when I see them, they will be really excited.'"

On A.T. Perry

"I think it's good for... I mean it's the National Football League. It's not easy out there. It's one thing to watch it from one point of view, but when you're in it, in full speed game live reps where they can hit you and all those kind of stuff, you got to read it right and make the right decisions. For him to go out there and play the way he did, I'm so proud of him. But for all the young guys, I thought that they...whether they started slow or started fast I thought everyone just settled in and just started playing football. That's what the preseason is for, for everyone to just get... knock the rust off, all those things, things you've been working on in camp, doing it in the live game. And for them to see like, "oh, man, that does work" or man "what coach was telling me was right." A lot of that was happening today. I was really proud of him. He was featured today. He was getting the ball a lot so it was good."

On the win and how many players chipped in

"I mean, throughout the season it's going to take everybody in the building to win. And if we are all pushing the same direction, we'll be able to do it. And for the young guys to get in there...The camaraderie, the confidence that they will have now that...Man, the young guys, the third group went in there and they got the ball back for each other, they went down and scored and they knocked the field goal. I mean what that does for their confidence is unbelievable. That only helps our whole team be better. I think, especially the way that we won, I think it's only a good thing. But like D.A. said, whether it's regular season or preseason, we don't care. If we're strapping it on, you're going out there. You're not going out there to try and lose and be okay with it. We're going out there to win and we were happy we were able to do that."

On if Drew Brees gave him advice

"No, we laughed about a couple of things, that maybe our defense may know our plays and things in practice and all that kind of stuff. But we didn't talk about this. I think...I've been playing for a while. If I was a young guy, there are certain questions I'd ask him and asked him beforehand and all that kind of stuff, but they're certain things now that he's not like "you OK, you ready to go for the first" He doesn't have to do that kind of thing. But we're able to talk about just how big of an impact the things that he said to me ended up with me being here and everything, I told him everything that he said to me, they have proven it. What you said is what they are doing. I think just from that relational standpoint took us to another level because everything he said was true and they've proven it. Mickey (Loomis) and everybody's proved it so far."

On if he could hear the crowd when they announced him

"Yeah, that was cool. They were loud, that was awesome. And I think there was some Chiefs fans yelling at me too."

On following Erik McCoy to the Dome

"Oh, yeah. From the hotel. He waited for me. I'm not going to say the street's name because I'm going to screw it up. But he was down there, I pulled out and I waved to him and he was like, "alright, come on." Then I follow him all the way to my parking spot. First time for everybody."

On how Drew Brees was almost late to his first game at the Dome