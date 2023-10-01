New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis' impact felt both on and off the field

By Grace Ostendorf

A group of high school-aged youth sat in an auditorium this past winter and looked up to a brightly lit stage donned with some of New Orleans' most prominent figures. In just six months they would again be sitting there, as graduates of the first class of the Devoted Dreamers Academy.

What started in 2013 as a one-week camp has blossomed into a year-round tutoring program and elite 7v7 football team. The Davises have even bigger plans to turn it into a fully operating school aimed to serve as a place for young men and women to develop not just physically, but also mentally and academically, in order to thrive in any environment.

The program has already seen many successes since its beginnings, with the past four years seeing a 100% rate of matriculation to college with more than 50 young men on scholarship and over 25 on a Division I football team. It's a program founded on a decade of research done by Saints linebacker ﻿Demario Davis﻿ and his wife, Tamela, but also built on a dream.

"I feel like in my story I didn't make the right decisions; that's not why I made it. Devoted Dreamers was actually birthed out of my story and wanting to do something different for kids, to reach kids that were like myself," Demario Davis said.

Davis' story begins in his hometown of Brandon, Mississippi.

He attributes his love of football to his athletic family, with cousins who were the best on their teams, like former NFL standout quarterback Steve McNair. As soon as Davis stepped on the field for his first competitive game in organized football, he knew he too had something special inside of him.

"I was playing running back and the first game I might've scored four touchdowns and by the end of the season I had scored 43, 44-some touchdowns," he said. He recalls thinking to himself, "You know what? I think I'm pretty good at this."

Of course, Davis isn't just pretty good at football. He was an Associated Press first-team All-Pro in 2019, a three-time second-team All-Pro, and in 2022, he was selected to the Pro Bowl as the only linebacker in the NFL to play every single defensive snap. Davis is one of the greats at the most elite level of football.

He knows his career could have not ended up this way – that it could've easily never taken off.

There is one night in particular that sticks in his mind. The sky was dark as Davis and his friends were running around exploring abandoned buildings. All of a sudden, a sharp shard of glass pierced his skin in the forearm just above his wrist and he started bleeding. Nearly blacking out as he ran home, he began to wash the wound with water but the water cut straight to the bone. That night ended with Davis in the hospital and he was lucky that the injury didn't happen only inches away or the story would have ended much differently.

That's when he heard The Voice for the first time. "That was strike two," it said.

Davis knew at that moment that the voice was God intervening. For the rest of high school, he focused on school and football, making straight A's his junior and senior years while graduating with an athletic scholarship to play football at Arkansas State.

But during his freshman year of college, he found himself falling back into old habits and ended up spending the night in a jail after shoplifting snacks from a Wal-Mart. As he looked around, he saw his teammates doing a lot of the same things. That's when he knew he had to change for good this time to make it to where he wanted to be, not just for himself, but for his teammates and community.

"Your test just becomes your testimony. So everything I went through prepared me for how I lead now," said Davis. "I needed to go through what I went through for my own life and my own journey, but also to be able to help others."

Since entering the NFL as a third round pick of the New York Jets in 2012, Devoted Dreamers has become Davis' outlet to help others, especially the youth in communities like his hometown.

"Football is what I do but it's not who I am," Davis says. "I think who I am on top of being a servant of God and what he's given me the ability to do is lead young men and women to be the future leaders of the world and that's where I derive a lot of passion from is pouring into them."