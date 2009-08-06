Day Seven Practice Notebook

**Practice Notebook, 8/6**

The Saints held one practice today at 3:20 pm, outside in full pads in afternoon heat…The two-minute offense was part of the practice script, and the last period of the workout. The coaching staff always calls out the situation, whether the unit needs to drive for a touchdown or to set up a field goal. On the first unit's opening drive, on the second play DE Mark Brunell/Charles Grant.aspx">Charles Grant stripped QB Drew Brees and recovered the fumble, resetting the drive. WR Devery Henderson got the next attempt moving on first down by hauling in a pass that had been tipped by CB Tracy Porter, and WR Lance Moore made a nice grab on the opposite sideline while dragging his toes for a 15-yard gain. A few plays later the drive ran out of steam at the 30, setting up a 48-yard field goal…The second unit, led by QB Mark Brunell, moved the ball quickly down the field, with the quarterback finding WR Courtney Roby on a pair of quick slants and a 15-yard out pattern. The offense drove to the 16 to set up a field goal after spiking the ball. Brunell was sharp the entire practice…Wide receivers coach Curtis Johnson says that the best route runners on the team are WRs Marques Colston and Moore. The hours they put in working on their timing with Brees after practice – typically joined by the other wideouts – has helped make them the quarterback's favorite targets over the last two seasons. Moore is tireless, running routes endlessly after each practice, basically until there is no one left to throw to him. While Brees signed autographs today, a couple of coaches took turns throwing to Moore, and their arms tired out before he did…The Saints signed G Joe McMahon and waived G Shawn Flanagan. McMahon played one season at Central Michigan in 2008 and started 12 games, five at right guard and seven at center. He transferred to CMU after playing a season at Joliet (Ill.) Junior College….LB Jonathan Vilma overwhelmed FB Heath Evans in pass protection drills early in practice, tossing the fullback. Vilma would have likely been too much for anyone to handle on that repetition. LB Mark Simoneau made a nice move around RB Mike Bell earlier in the drill…WR Robert Meachem had another solid workout. He made a couple of sure grabs near the sidelines – not on deep routes – and then was given the loudest cheer of the day when Brees connected with him for a 60-yard touchdown where the wideout had streaked past CB Jabari Greer and S Darren Sharper and ran under the pass in the middle of the field. Brees stepped up in the pocket and waited before letting go of the ball…Included in the new officiating rules this season: No more than two players can join together as a blocking wedge in front of a kick returner…TE Jeremy Shockey hauled in a 25-yard touchdown pass from Brees in the opening team period. Shockey's hard route to the outside toward the end zone as a wide receiver cut rapidly beneath him pulled the coverage away from the tight end…During the same portion of practice, RB Reggie Bush had a nice pickup on a sweep, patiently trotting alongside his blockers – his left hand on the hip of pulling G Jahri Evans – before accelerating past the first level of the defense….As in yesterday's morning workout, Colston made another grab on a ball too high for most players to consider, leaping to easily snare a nine-yard pass a few plays following Bush's run…Two former Saints' greats – LB Rickey Jackson and RB Dalton Hilliard – visited practice. Jackson is the club's all-time sack leader with 115 and Hilliard ranks second in team history in touchdowns (53) and third in rushing yards (4,164).

Practice Notebook, 8/5

P.M. Edition – The Saints practiced indoors, in shorts and helmets with shoulder pads again…Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was on the sidelines for practice. Gruden will be a visitor at the club's facility until Friday. He and Coach Sean Payton are close friends, dating back to when Payton was quarterbacks coach for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1997 and Gruden the offensive coordinator. "He has had a huge influence on my life," said Payton. "I'm picking his brain. Some roots of what we do I learned from when I was in Philadelphia with him." Payton said Gruden will spend some time in meetings and reviewing film…In the first team period, WR Lynell Hamilton/Skyler Green.aspx">Skyler Green had a long gain down the left sideline off a reverse…Seven defensive players chased down RB Herb Donaldson at the line of scrimmage on a sweep. On the next play, TE Marvin Mitchell/Billy Miller.aspx">Billy Miller had a sizeable gain after a screen pass from QB Anthony Hargrove/Joey Harrington.aspx">Joey Harrington…K Garrett Hartley connected on a 55-yard field goal, as well as a 50-yarder….LB Robert Meachem/Jo-Lonn Dunbar.aspx">Remi Ayodele/Jo-Lonn Dunbar.aspx">Jo-Lonn Dunbar steamrolled rookie RB Garrett Hartley/P,-d-,J,-d-, Hill.aspx">P.J. Hill immediately following the handoff for a five-yard loss in the final team period…A series of scraps ended practice. Once the field finally cleared, the team was put through eight 100-yard sprints.

A.M. Edition – The team took the field at 8:50am under full sun in helmets, shoulder pads and shorts…RB Pierre Thomas received a heavy workload. Coach Sean Payton said yesterday that he and running backs coach Bret Ingalls are trying to feature two or three backs in the group each day. With six running backs in practice, it's hard to get everyone an equal amount of repetitions in each workout… DE Anthony Hargove – lined up at tackle – and DE Bobby McCray disrupted an early jump pass by QB Drew Brees, causing the short toss to fall short of TE Marvin Mitchell/Billy Miller.aspx">Billy Miller…During a typical practice, over 150 chilled bottles of water and nearly 200 cans of Gatorade are consumed on the field during the workout. This is in addition to the rolling, hand-pushed water trucks with hoses that dispense fluids located all around the fields…In the first 11-on-11 period, RB Herb Donaldson had a lengthy burst, made possible on a couple of key blocks by G Jamar Nesbit and T Zach Strief…A clash of the titans came in offensive line vs. defensive line blocking drills: G Carl Nicks (343 pounds) vs. DT Lynell Hamilton/Rod Coleman.aspx">Rod Coleman (a low and solid 285 pounds). The two battled to a standstill…Coleman and G Tim Duckworth have switched numbers, with Coleman now wearing No. 75 and Duckworth taking 72. Terms of the transaction were unannounced as of this writing…In the same blocking drill, DE Mark Brunell/Charles Grant.aspx">Charles Grant made a nice spin move around T Jon Stinchcomb… Coordinator Gregg Williams is using a handheld radio in practice to send the defensive calls to the receiver in the helmet of LB Jonathan Vilma…Perhaps the play of the day came from WR Marques Colston, who hauled in an impossibly high toss from Brees, leaping over CB Tracy Porter and S Roman Harper to easily snare what appeared to be an overthrow with both hands. Said Brees yesterday when describing the 6-foot-4 wideout: "I feel like I could throw it just about anywhere and he could catch it." When asked if Colston gave him the biggest target area of any receiver, Brees said, "Definitely, just have him stand there and show you his wingspan." …The tallest player on the roster, however, is Strief, at 6-foot-7. Scott Shanle/Jammal Brown.aspx">Jammal Brown is 6-foot-6, as is undrafted rookie DE Jermey Parnell – who played one season of football at Ole Miss and lettered all four seasons in basketball… Best coaching quote of the practice from the field, courtesy of secondary coach Dennis Allen prior to the defensive backs hitting a blocking sled for tackling drills: "I want your ankles deep, hips down, eyes to the sky with a power step" … Occasionally, a blitzing defensive back gets caught unaware by an offensive linemen, typically with poor results. CB Reggie Jones came steaming around an edge and found 315-pound Jermon Bushrod waiting for him late in practice, who sent the 193-pound defensive back rapidly to the turf on his back…Look for WR Lance Moore to remove the red jersey next week, which has kept him out of full-contact drills. Coach Sean Payton said Moore, who had offseason shoulder surgery, is healthy and doing upper-body weight lifting. The red jersey has kept Moore out of full-contact drills….RB Reggie Bush sat out much of practice with an ice pack on his knee, but Payton said he was just giving the fourth-year veteran some rest. When asked if there was a game in 48 hours if Bush could play, the head coach said, "No question. He's doing well. I'm just trying to be smart about the amount of work I give to him. He would be ready (for a game) tonight. I'm not concerned about Reggie at all."

Practice Notebook, 8/4

The hardest-hitting and most entertaining practice of training camp was witnessed by 2,437 fans, who braved light rain from the halfway point and a consistent shower toward the end of the workout to watch the first live-hitting sessions of training camp – few and far-between in the weeks before the season – and some inspired play on both sides of the ball….Those who braved the threatening skies were treated to a practice that often closely resembled a game atmosphere in terms of intensity. Because the majority of the drills were held on the practice field nearest the building, fans were invited to stand around the field rather than stay in the bleachers…TE Jeremy Shockey had one of his best days of camp. He excelled in early pass blocking drills, holding each defender to a stalemate at the whistle. In the final Red Zone portion of practice near the end of the day, he caught two-straight touchdowns, bouncing off a pair of defensive backs on a down-and-in to crash into the end zone and also scoring off a quick slant. Said Coach Sean Payton about Shockey's ability inside the 20: "He's someone you look for. He's a big target with pretty quick feet in space."….The hardest hitting came early in practice in the first Red Zone session. All 12 plays of the period were running plays, and only one came without a big collision. On the second play, RB Reggie Bush zipped effortlessly around the left edge – sealed by T Scott Shanle/Jammal Brown.aspx">Jammal Brown – for a 15-yard run for a touchdown. Said Payton of Bush's day at practice: "Each day there is a snap or two where you look at each other and you are impressed."…RB Lynell Hamilton took over after Bush and Hamilton showed he can be a reckless, powerful runner at 235 pounds. He ran through arms, around other defenders and picked up a few gains at five and six yard chunks before being stopped…CB Randall Gay made a sure tackle on RB Mike Bell on the perimeter, dragging down Bell for a short gain before his teammates closed in. But Bell delivered the hardest hit of the afternoon, lowering his shoulder into LB Mark Simoneau to send the veteran linebacker sprawling backwards, then falling over the top of him…On the last play, rookie RB Garrett Hartley/P,-d-,J,-d-, Hill.aspx">P.J. Hill put a strong stiff-arm on CB Reggie Jones, dropping the defender and continuing for a short gain before being dumped to the turf by a handful of defenders…Later in 11-on-11 team drills, QB Drew Brees rolled right, pumped twice to freeze the defense, then found WR Marques Colston with a laser between the numbers for a touchdown…Brees also connected with WR Robert Meachem on a 20-yard TD strike that was given a loud ovation by the crowd…When the special teams period kicked in, LB Jonathan Vilma went over to the JUGS Machine to work on his hands, turning his back to the incoming ball and jumping around quickly to catch it as it spiraled toward him rapidly from eight yards away…S Roman Harper is a top pass rusher as a safety, after a strong spin move around TE Buck Ortega he pounced on the blocking dummy. In 2007, he had four sacks, a total that led all NFL defensive backs…After 10 minutes of blocking drills, Payton said there would be three turns remaining to decide a winner between the offense and defense. Shockey stuffed S Usama Young, but LB Anthony Waters beat FB Heath Evans. In the deciding matchup, Bush and LB Marvin Mitchell battled to a standoff. In a game, the quarterback would have been able to step forward in the pocket…TE Darnell Dinkins consistently excels as a blocker, particularly in one-on-one pass protection….A number exchange between a pair of veteran offensive and defensive linemen could be in the works. Terms are still being negotiated.

Practice Notebook, 8/3

P.M Edition –The Saints returned indoors for the afternoon workout – a scheduled trip to the club's indoor practice facility rather than being driven under the roof by rain as has been the case in previous afternoons…The team practiced in helmets, shoulder pads and shorts, with over 200 suite holders in attendance…FB Heath Evans – quick on his feet, a more than able receiver and a solid blocker in space – has given the offense a new threat at the position…In the first team portion of practice, DE Bobby McCray stripped QB Mark Brunell – working again with the second unit – as the lefty passer pulled the ball back to throw. Brunell rallied on the next down, finding WR Lynell Hamilton/Skyler Green.aspx">Skyler Green on a long completion…K Garrett Hartley went a perfect six-for-six on his field goal attempts, including a long of 50…QB Drew Brees threaded a deep pass over LB Scott Shanle and beneath the arms of S Usama Young to TE Jeremy Shockey, who made a tough grab in the traffic for a long gain…Three memorable moments on one play: A screen pass to RB Mike Bell was well executed, with G Tim Duckworth and T Zach Strief hustling out front as escorts to supply a pair of key blocks. Bell then made a nifty cut around LB Mark Simoneau, drawing big applause from his teammates on offense. The defensive players on the sidelines began celebrating moments later when Bell was knocked off his feet on a rugged hit by CB Leigh Torrence…Two plays later, LB Troy Evans crossed the middle to knock a hard spiral away from TE Marvin Mitchell/Billy Miller.aspx">Billy Miller…WR Marques Colston made a running one-handed grab near the sideline during the final team session, sliding to keep his feet in bounds…Practice closed with a series of 50-yard sprints.

A.M Edition –After a 20-minute walkthrough spread across both practice fields early to start things off, a high-tempo practice that featured a strong performance throughout the workout by the defense lasted until 11am…In early blocking drills, the entire offensive line in unison pounded a large sled, with three coaches riding the device. The sled was lifted into the air with every rep… Area scout Mike Neu, a four-year starter at quarterback for Ball State and former coach of the AFL New Orleans VooDoo, warmed up the running backs with hard tosses…The wide receivers and defensive backs worked on blocking/containment on the perimeter early. Wide receivers coach Curtis Johnson, in constant motion daily on the field, forced WRs Devery Henderson and Marques Colston to repeat their turns in the rotation after the cornerbacks in front of them completely eluded their blocks…In a physical seven-on-seven period in the first half of practice, DE Jeff Charleston shot the line and jammed rookie RB Herb Donaldson four yards deep in the backfield. RB Mike Bell went around the left edge a few plays later for a sizeable gain, and G Shawn Flanagan and T Anthony Davis opened up a big gap for RB Garrett Hartley/P,-d-,J,-d-, Hill.aspx">P.J. Hill a few reps later… After a break, the loudest ovation of the day for the offense followed a long touchdown burst by RB Pierre Thomas, made possible by key blocks by G Carl Nicks and T Jon Stinchcomb, who had sealed off the right side of the defense. Thomas made one cut – inside LB Scott Fujita – and was off to the races…The rest of the first team portion was dominated by the defense. CB Jason David made a solid play, knocking a would-be completion away from Colston. In a game, the pass may have never been thrown, DE Will Smith was standing next to QB Drew Brees when he delivered the throw. QB Anthony Hargrove/Joey Harrington.aspx">Joey Harrington, working with the second team, also faced a heavy rush on each play. The next time the first team came on the field, DE Mark Brunell/Charles Grant.aspx">Charles Grant corralled Thomas as soon as he took a handoff. And the secondary had several tipped passes, with rookie CB David Gorrer hauling in an interception…The morning practice was a big day for the secondary. A few dropped interceptions frustrated Gregg Williams – the defensive coordinator once threw his practice notes in disgust, once nearly bent over backwards and by the end of the workout was nearly hoarse – but the group also had a handful of interceptions and knocked away several balls as they flew around the field. CBs Jabari Greer, David and Tracy Porter have distinguished themselves daily with their solid play. Said defensive backs coach Dennis Allen: "All three have had good camps so far, certainly. There isn't anyone I haven't been happy with. These undrafted guys we have signed, all of them can play as well."…The biggest hit of the day came in a shoulder-to-shoulder collision between Bell and CB Leigh Torrence, with the running back plowing into the cornerback, and then bouncing outside for a long gallop…During the team drills, coaches yell out the situation, "3rd-and-7," etc. Defensive coaches always stress third down, whether a long or short yardage scenario…Pedro Taylor, father of the late Sean Taylor, attended practice today as a guest of Williams. The Saints' coach tutored Taylor's son when both were with the Washington Redskins, with Williams serving as defensive coordinator and Taylor as a Pro Bowl safety…Assistant trainer Kevin Mangum is in his 30th training camp with the club, including his first as a student assistant. He has been to Saints camps in Vero Beach, Fla., Hattiesburg, Miss., Jackson, Miss., and camps held locally in Hammond, Thibodaux and here in Metairie…"Saints Moses," a fixture on the Superdome sidelines, showed up in the stands among the around 1,000 in attendance. He was in full costume, including white gloves, despite the 90 degree temperature. The glue on his long fake beard held in the heat and humidity... 45 minutes following practice, after Brees, Reggie Bush and Thomas had finished signing autographs and Payton had completed his interview session with the media, DT Earl Heyman remained alone on the practice field, without his jersey and pads, hitting a blocking sled. The time of his departure is unknown.

Practice Notebook, 8/2

For the third straight day, the Saints were forced to move an afternoon practice indoors. Today's schedule for the team, after a pair of days with two practices, was a walkthrough in shorts and jerseys in the morning and a full-pads practice this afternoon…Coach Sean Payton was in full-teaching mode early in practice with the offense, carefully going over patterns and drops with the quarterbacks and wide receivers. A combination of up to five wide receivers, tight ends and running backs would take off after the snap without any defenders across from them, and the quarterback would pick a target and deliver the pass. At least three other receivers would also be thrown to by the other quarterbacks and a coach… It's hard to get a good idea of the size advantage WR Marques Colston often has on cornerbacks unless standing on the sideline. The 6-4, 225-pound wide receiver towers over most defensive backs and he is extremely physical when the ball arrives…A traditionally-competitive individual faceoff was featured today that isn't always part of the practice routine: Blocking drills where linebackers and safeties take on the running backs and tight ends. The process is simple: The running back or tight end is in his stance – aiming to protect a swiveling blocking dummy with an arm that is holding a football as if passing – and the defender is split out wide. Today the head coach was handling the snap count. RB Reggie Bush did a terrific job in protection in his first rep, stymieing LB Jonathan Vilma. Later Bush was beaten by LB Marvin Mitchell in one of the drill's big collisions. The biggest hits? Crunching blows between LB Robert Meachem/Jo-Lonn Dunbar.aspx">Remi Ayodele/Jo-Lonn Dunbar.aspx">Jo-Lonn Dunbar and TE Marvin Mitchell/Billy Miller.aspx">Billy Miller followed directly by LB Scott Shanle and FB Olaniyi Sobomehin…QB Drew Brees had been flawless – held without an interception despite a multitude of passes through the first four practices – but was picked off twice this afternoon. The first was by CB Jabari Greer, a key free-agent signing by the Saints from the Buffalo Bills in the offseason – a move that ESPN correspondent Chris Mortensen, a visitor at today's practice, expects to be a good one for New Orleans. Brees bounced back with a strike to Miller on the following play, but was intercepted again in a later team drill on a diving catch by CB Randall Gay. The defensive back went to the turf, sliding in front of WR Devery Henderson to pick off the quarterback…Gay also made a nice play earlier in the team period, knocking a would-be completion from the arms of Colston. Brees was under heavy pressure from the defense, which had brought too many players than the offensive line could block. Brees managed to get rid of it and put the pass in a catchable spot for Colston, but Gay beat the wide receiver to the ball…WR Robert Meachem scored on the longest play of the day, with Brees intentionally throwing to his back shoulder after solid coverage by CB Tracy Porter. Meachem hauled in the pass while jumping around Porter's outstretched arms and took off to the end zone.

Practice Notebook, 8/1

Day two on the practice fields at at the Saints' training facility. After a relentless morning sun, relief drifted over in the form of a few dark clouds. During a quick break, these words came from defensive line coach Bill Johnson, apparently pleased with the work by his unit over the first 20 minutes: "One thing you are going to have to understand – I control the weather. That was a good job there. You see, in return you get some clouds. Now you'll know when the sun comes out, I'm pissed off."… Two LSU players squared off when CB Randall Gay and WR Lynell Hamilton/Skyler Green.aspx">Skyler Green went head-to-head in one-on-one drills early in practice. Gay stuffed Green to the inside, a solid play by the defender, before Green finally made his way outside the hash marks to make the reception…The play of the day in the first half of practice was made by CB Tracy Porter, who went over the top on WR Devery Henderson to knock away a pass on a deep pattern, drawing the praise of his defensive teammates and a healthy applause from a crowd of more than 2,000…Returners taking turns fielding punts included RB Reggie Bush, Porter, Green, WR Lance Moore and Henderson. Said special teams coach Greg McMahon to the coverage units when he didn't like their pace: "If you're walking, you're wrong"…Brian Young, a Saints starter throughout his five seasons with the club (2004-08), is working with the defensive line as a coaching assistant during training camp…RB Herb Donaldson had a strong morning workout and showed the virtue of perseverance. First the 226-pound rookie was drilled to the turf by S Pierson Prioleau at the line of scrimmage on a carry up the middle. But on the next play, he took off on a 30-yard burst, drawing the immediate, loud praise from Coach Sean Payton. Later in practice, he had a similar rush around right end through a handful of arms, a gain sprung on a key block by WR D'Juan Woods. Said wide receivers coach Curtis Johnson, turning to the rest of the wideout corps as Woods returned: "That is how you block, right there." …The team portion of the morning practice featured the most physical play of training camp to date – only three practices in, of course – but there was plenty of hitting. The bulk of the play-calling was running plays, with intense action inside, and more than a few ball-carriers ending up on the ground…The offensive and defensive linemen split off into pass rushing drills late in practice, with the offensive line distinguishing itself. DE Will Smith left T Jermon Bushrod in his stance once while quickly going around him, but Bushrod also held his own later. T Jon Stinchcomb stood up DE Mark Brunell/Charles Grant.aspx">Charles Grant twice, though DE Paul Spicer did send one blocker head over heels…Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams has stressed turnovers since arriving in New Orleans, with every loose ball – even incompletions – being chased down and scooped up by defenders on every play. In the final team segment, Prioleau dropped a sure interception, leaving Williams nearly disgusted as he turned his head away from the field. Prioleau – known for his heady play, leadership and versatility – has played for Williams during his coaching stops at Buffalo, Washington and Jacksonville. "I can't believe it coach," said Gay with a laugh. "You've been coaching him for 20 years, and he drops an interception right at the end of practice."

Practice notebook 7/31