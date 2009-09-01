Copeland's Restaurants Named Newest Partner of the New Orleans Saints 2009-10 Season

Copeland's restaurants, the Southern restaurant group known for its innovative cuisine, today announced a partnership with the New Orleans Saints. This initiative brings together two New Orleans icons and promises to provide fans with a fresh new experience at the Superdome throughout the season.

Under the new agreement, Copeland's will become an official sponsor of the team and receive branding in one of the Superdome's Club lounges. The lounge, named "Club Copeland's," will serve mouthwatering selections from Copeland's restaurants that have become synonymous with the taste of the great city. In addition, the Superdome's three other Club Lounges will serve various Copeland's dishes to patrons as well.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Saints to provide fans with an exciting new experience at games," said Al Copeland, Jr., Chairman of the Board of Al Copeland Investments. "My father, Al Copeland, Sr., always taught me about the importance of investing in the community where you do business. There's no stronger community than New Orleans or, for that matter, New Orleans Saints fans. We look forward to bringing our fresh, flavorful, made-from-scratch cuisine via action cooking stations throughout all four club concession areas of the Superdome."

Fans will be able to experience the ultimate thrill of offshore racing with the arrival of the epic Copeland family boats at the Superdome. At a designated time of each game, boats representing all of the different Copeland restaurants- Copeland's of New Orleans, Copeland's Cheesecake Bistro and Copeland's Social City, will race. The winning boat will provide fans with a free appetizer at the boat's restaurant location.

Beyond gourmet cuisine, Copeland's will provide young Saints fans the opportunity to become the Copeland's Junior Tee Retriever of the game. Starting September 3rd at local Copeland's locations, parents can register their children to be selected to retrieve the kicker's tee after every special team's kickoff.

"We are excited to welcome Copeland's Restaurants to the Saints family as our newest partner," said Rita Benson LeBlanc, Saints Owner/Executive Vice President. "Copeland's restaurants represent the finest in New Orleans gourmet cuisine, and now Saints fans can experience their local flavor in the Superdome. We look forward to building a solid partnership with Copeland's as we work together to provide our fans an unforgettable game-day experience this season and for many years to come."

Founded on the commitment to make every dish true to the culinary traditions of New Orleans, Copeland's of New Orleans has twenty franchise and company restaurants.

** About Al Copeland Investments (ACI)