Coach of the Week VII

Coach Lasseigne has led his Cardinals to a record of 6-1, 2-0 in the district. Lasseigne began his tenure at E.D. White ten years ago as a Defensive Assistant. After only a couple of years in that postion, he was named the Cardinals' Defensive Coordinator. Currently, Coach Lasseigne is in his sixth year as E.D. White's Head Football Coach.

This Friday, the Cardinals will travel to take on the Panthers of Berwick High School in a district matchup at 7:00 p.m. As acknowledgement for Coach Lasseigne's achievements this year, the Saints are pleased to donate $1,000 toward E.D. White's Football program. The National Football League and the New Orleans Saints are honored to distinguish Coach Lasseigne's accomplishments this season.