New Orleans Saints sign tight end Chris Herndon IV and waive tight end Brandon Dillon

Herndon, 6-4, 253, was originally selected by the New York Jets in the fourth round (107th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Miami (Fla.). For his career, Herndon has played in 49 career regular season games with the Jets (2018-20) and Minnesota Vikings (2021) with 30 starts and has recorded 75 receptions for 836 yards and eight touchdowns.

As a rookie in 2018, the Norcross, Ga. native established Jets rookie marks for receiving touchdowns by a tight end (four), as he finished his rookie season top four among the franchise's rookies at the position in scoring grabs, receptions (39), receiving yards (504) and receiving average (12.9). Herndon was acquired by Minnesota from the Jets at the conclusion of the 2021 preseason and played in 16 games with five starts last season, recording four receptions for 40 yards with one touchdown.