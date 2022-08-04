Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints sign tight end Chris Herndon IV and waive tight end Brandon Dillon

The tight end most recently played for the Minnesota Vikings.

Aug 04, 2022 at 02:41 PM
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints have signed tight end Chris Herndon and waived tight end Brandon Dillon, it was announced by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Chris Herndon

# TE

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 253 lbs
  • College: Miami

Herndon, 6-4, 253, was originally selected by the New York Jets in the fourth round (107th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Miami (Fla.). For his career, Herndon has played in 49 career regular season games with the Jets (2018-20) and Minnesota Vikings (2021) with 30 starts and has recorded 75 receptions for 836 yards and eight touchdowns.

As a rookie in 2018, the Norcross, Ga. native established Jets rookie marks for receiving touchdowns by a tight end (four), as he finished his rookie season top four among the franchise's rookies at the position in scoring grabs, receptions (39), receiving yards (504) and receiving average (12.9). Herndon was acquired by Minnesota from the Jets at the conclusion of the 2021 preseason and played in 16 games with five starts last season, recording four receptions for 40 yards with one touchdown.

Herndon played four seasons for the Hurricanes, appeared in 37 games, and recorded 86 receptions for 1,048 yards with seven touchdowns. As a senior in 2017, Herndon was a second-team All-ACC selection and Mackey Award semifinalist, when he ranked second on the team in receptions (40), receiving yards (477) and receiving touchdowns (four), despite missing the final two games of the season.

