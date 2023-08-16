Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Game Preview: Chargers vs. Saints - 2023 NFL Preseason

The New Orleans Saints visit the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium for Los Angeles' 2023 NFL preseason home opener on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:05 p.m. CT.

Aug 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
saints vs chargers game preview 2023 preseason (1)

PRESEASON

WEEK 2 · Sun 08/20 · 6:05 PM CDT

Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers

AT

Saints

New Orleans Saints

FOX 8 | GRAY TV
WWL 105.3FM/870 AM
SoFi Stadium
🏈 GAME CENTER 📺 WATCH

SAINTS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Injury Report
CHARGERS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Injury Report

Looking to build on the momentum of a 26-24 fourth quarter come-from-behind win in their 2023 preseason opener at the Caesars Superdome against the Chiefs, the New Orleans Saints will travel to Los Angeles for two days of joint practices before taking on the Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:05 p.m. CT.

The Saints and Chargers have met ten times in the preseason, with New Orleans holding a 6-4 edge, and 13 times in the regular season with Los Angeles leading the series 7-6.

The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off a 34-17 preseason victory against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1. Full Recap from the Chargers

New Orleans captured their preseason opener against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs with persistence and several bright spots in all three phases. It was the Saints' first victory to open a preseason since a 24-20 win at Jacksonville on August 9, 2018.

CHARGERS vs. SAINTS SERIES HISTORY

The Saints and Chargers have played 13 times in the regular season, with San Diego leading the series 7-6, but New Orleans winning the last four matchups.

Most recently, the Saints defeated the Chargers 30-27 on October 12, 2020 in a Sunday Night Football contest at the Superdome, when QB ﻿Drew Brees﻿ successfully executed a nine-play, 48-yard drive that ended with a 36-yard field goal by K ﻿Wil Lutz﻿ and on a fourth and six play, CB ﻿Marshon Lattimore﻿ tackled Chargers WR Mike Williams at the Los Angeles 49-yard line, one yard short of the first down marker to end the contest.

The Saints lead the preseason series with the Chargers 6-4, having won their last three contests.

Related Links

THE LAST MEETING

Chargers 10, Saints 27; August 26, 2022 @ Caesars Superdome – The Saints won 27-10 to end preseason with a 1-2 record. The only down notes from the game were injuries to left tackle Trevor Penning, one of the team's two first-round draft picks in 2022, receiver Tre'Quan Smith and defensive tackle Albert Huggins. Other than that - and a few too many penalties - there were numerous positives, including:

  • Third-string quarterback Ian Book leading a 2-minute drive that ended with a last-second 47-yard field goal from kicker Wil Lutz, who added a 29-yarder in the fourth quarter.
  • New receiver Jarvis Landry making two nice receptions for 35 yards.
  • Veteran running back Mark Ingram II scoring two rushing touchdowns.

FULL GAME RECAP

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs Chargers Preseason Week 3 2022

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end J.P. Holtz (88) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
1 / 211

New Orleans Saints tight end J.P. Holtz (88) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
2 / 211

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
3 / 211

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
4 / 211

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
5 / 211

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk (71) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
6 / 211

New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk (71) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
7 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave (12) and Jarvis Landry (80) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
8 / 211

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave (12) and Jarvis Landry (80) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
9 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
10 / 211

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
11 / 211

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
12 / 211

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
13 / 211

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive linemen Andrus Peat (75) and Trevor Penning (70) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
14 / 211

New Orleans Saints offensive linemen Andrus Peat (75) and Trevor Penning (70) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
15 / 211

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
16 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebackers Kaden Elliss (55) and Zack Baun (53) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
17 / 211

New Orleans Saints linebackers Kaden Elliss (55) and Zack Baun (53) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
18 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
19 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
20 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
21 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
22 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
23 / 211

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
24 / 211

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
25 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman David Onyemata (93) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
26 / 211

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman David Onyemata (93) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Shy Tuttle (99) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
27 / 211

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Shy Tuttle (99) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Payton Turner (98) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
28 / 211

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Payton Turner (98) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
29 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman David Onyemata (93) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
30 / 211

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman David Onyemata (93) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
31 / 211

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
32 / 211

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
33 / 211

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
34 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Lewis Kidd (66) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
35 / 211

New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Lewis Kidd (66) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
36 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
37 / 211

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
38 / 211

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
39 / 211

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
40 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
41 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner (98) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
42 / 211

New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner (98) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
43 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman David Onyemata (93) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
44 / 211

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman David Onyemata (93) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (90) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
45 / 211

New Orleans Saints defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (90) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive linemen Calvin Throckmorton (76) and Nick Martin (72) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
46 / 211

New Orleans Saints offensive linemen Calvin Throckmorton (76) and Nick Martin (72) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
47 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
48 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
49 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye (6) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
50 / 211

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye (6) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Marcs Maye (6) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
51 / 211

New Orleans Saints safety Marcs Maye (6) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
52 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt (84) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
53 / 211

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt (84) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
54 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (5) and wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
55 / 211

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (5) and wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
56 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
57 / 211

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
58 / 211

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
59 / 211

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
60 / 211

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
61 / 211

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
62 / 211

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
63 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
64 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
65 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Derrick Kelly (62) and quarterback Andy Dalton (14) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
66 / 211

New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Derrick Kelly (62) and quarterback Andy Dalton (14) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
67 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
68 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Quenton Meeks (43) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
69 / 211

New Orleans Saints defensive back Quenton Meeks (43) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book (16) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
70 / 211

New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book (16) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
71 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
72 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
73 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
74 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
75 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Derrick Kelly (62) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
76 / 211

New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Derrick Kelly (62) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
77 / 211

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
78 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
79 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
80 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
81 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
82 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
83 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Eric Wilson (58) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
84 / 211

New Orleans Saints linebacker Eric Wilson (58) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
85 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
86 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
87 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Kentavius Street (91) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
88 / 211

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Kentavius Street (91) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
89 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Vincent Gray (35) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
90 / 211

New Orleans Saints defensive back Vincent Gray (35) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
91 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back P.J. Williams (26) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
92 / 211

New Orleans Saints defensive back P.J. Williams (26) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end payton Turner (98) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
93 / 211

New Orleans Saints defensive end payton Turner (98) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end payton Turner (98) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
94 / 211

New Orleans Saints defensive end payton Turner (98) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end payton Turner (98) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
95 / 211

New Orleans Saints defensive end payton Turner (98) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
96 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
97 / 211

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
98 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end payton Turner (98) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
99 / 211

New Orleans Saints defensive end payton Turner (98) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (97) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
100 / 211

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (97) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
101 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
102 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
103 / 211

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
104 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
105 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
106 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
107 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
108 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
109 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
110 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
111 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt (85) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
112 / 211

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt (85) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
113 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
114 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi and head coach Dennis Allen in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
115 / 211

New Orleans Saints special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi and head coach Dennis Allen in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Brian Allen (37) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
116 / 211

New Orleans Saints defensive back Brian Allen (37) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
117 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
118 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
119 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
120 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
121 / 211

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
122 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
123 / 211

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
124 / 211

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Daniel Sorensen (25) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
125 / 211

New Orleans Saints safety Daniel Sorensen (25) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Taco Charlton (54)in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
126 / 211

New Orleans Saints defensive end Taco Charlton (54)in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back DaMarcus Fields 39) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
127 / 211

New Orleans Saints defensive back DaMarcus Fields 39) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Brian Allen (37) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
128 / 211

New Orleans Saints defensive back Brian Allen (37) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
129 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
130 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Justin Evans (30) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
131 / 211

New Orleans Saints safety Justin Evans (30) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Justin Evans (30) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
132 / 211

New Orleans Saints safety Justin Evans (30) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Justin Evans (30) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
133 / 211

New Orleans Saints safety Justin Evans (30) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Justin Evans (30) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
134 / 211

New Orleans Saints safety Justin Evans (30) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Abram Smith (33) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
135 / 211

New Orleans Saints running back Abram Smith (33) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt (85) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
136 / 211

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt (85) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Abram Smith (33) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
137 / 211

New Orleans Saints running back Abram Smith (33) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Lewis Kidd (66) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
138 / 211

New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Lewis Kidd (66) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin (4) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
139 / 211

New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin (4) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin (4) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
140 / 211

New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin (4) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end J.P. Holtz (88) and linebacker Nephi Sewell (45) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
141 / 211

New Orleans Saints tight end J.P. Holtz (88) and linebacker Nephi Sewell (45) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end J.P. Holtz (88) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
142 / 211

New Orleans Saints tight end J.P. Holtz (88) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Brian Allen (37) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
143 / 211

New Orleans Saints defensive back Brian Allen (37) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
144 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Nephi Sewell (45) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
145 / 211

New Orleans Saints linebacker Nephi Sewell (45) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
146 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Niko Lalos (60) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
147 / 211

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Niko Lalos (60) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Brian Allen (37) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
148 / 211

New Orleans Saints defensive back Brian Allen (37) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
149 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
150 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
151 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
152 / 211

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book (16) and center Nick Martin (72) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
153 / 211

New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book (16) and center Nick Martin (72) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz (51) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
154 / 211

New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz (51) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
155 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
156 / 211

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
157 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
158 / 211

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
159 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
160 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Daniel Sorensen (25) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
161 / 211

New Orleans Saints safety Daniel Sorensen (25) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Daniel Sorensen (25) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
162 / 211

New Orleans Saints safety Daniel Sorensen (25) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints center Nick Martin (72) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
163 / 211

New Orleans Saints center Nick Martin (72) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints center Nick Martin (72) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
164 / 211

New Orleans Saints center Nick Martin (72) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Lewis Kidd (66) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
165 / 211

New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Lewis Kidd (66) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
166 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
167 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Abram Smith (33) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
168 / 211

New Orleans Saints running back Abram Smith (33) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Abram Smith (33) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
169 / 211

New Orleans Saints running back Abram Smith (33) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Lucas Krull (44) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
170 / 211

New Orleans Saints tight end Lucas Krull (44) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
171 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
172 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
173 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
174 / 211

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
175 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
176 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
177 / 211

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Vincent Gray (35) and wide receiver Dai'Jean Dixon (84) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
178 / 211

New Orleans Saints defensive back Vincent Gray (35) and wide receiver Dai'Jean Dixon (84) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Dai'Jean Dixon (84) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
179 / 211

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Dai'Jean Dixon (84) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jordan Jackson (59) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
180 / 211

New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Jordan Jackson (59) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Brian Allen (37) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
181 / 211

New Orleans Saints defensive back Brian Allen (37) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
182 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
183 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
184 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Daniel Sorensen (25) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
185 / 211

New Orleans Saints safety Daniel Sorensen (25) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Daniel Sorensen (25) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
186 / 211

New Orleans Saints safety Daniel Sorensen (25) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
187 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
188 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
189 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt (85) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
190 / 211

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt (85) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt (85) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
191 / 211

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt (85) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt (85) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
192 / 211

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt (85) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
193 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebackerJon Bostic (47) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
194 / 211

New Orleans Saints linebackerJon Bostic (47) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
195 / 211

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
196 / 211

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (5) and wide receiver Chris Olave (12) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
197 / 211

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (5) and wide receiver Chris Olave (12) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (5) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
198 / 211

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (5) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (5) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
199 / 211

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (5) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
200 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
201 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) and punter Blake Gillikin (4) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
202 / 211

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) and punter Blake Gillikin (4) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Taco Charlton (54) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
203 / 211

New Orleans Saints defensive end Taco Charlton (54) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Taco Charlton (54) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
204 / 211

New Orleans Saints defensive end Taco Charlton (54) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Eric Wilson (58) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
205 / 211

New Orleans Saints linebacker Eric Wilson (58) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
206 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
207 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book (16) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
208 / 211

New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book (16) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book (16) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
209 / 211

New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book (16) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book (16) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
210 / 211

New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book (16) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
211 / 211

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

CHARGERS vs. SAINTS 2022 STATISTICAL COMPARISON

2022 NFL League Rankings

Table inside Article
Saints Chargers
Record 7-10 10-7
Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank) 19.4 (22) 23.0 (13)
Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank) 20.3 (9) 22.6 (21t)
Total Off. (NFL Rank) 333.8 (19) 359.3 (9)
Rushing Off. (NFL Rank) 116.6 (19) 89.6 (30)
Passing Off. (NFL Rank) 217.2 (16) 269.6 (3)
Total Def. (NFL Rank) 314.8 (5) 346.1 (20)
Rushing Def. (NFL Rank) 130.5 (24) 145.8 (28)
Passing Def. (NFL Rank) 184.4 (2) 200.4 (7)
Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank) 22.0 (9) 19.0 (30)
Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank) 9.0 (19) 11.7 (3)
Turnover Margin (NFL Rank) -11 (8t) +5 (7t)
Penalties 99 81
Penalty Yards 841 635
Opp. Penalties 92 80
Opp. Penalty Yards 798 762

CHARGERS vs. SAINTS CONNECTIONS

New Orleans RB ﻿Jamaal Williams﻿ prepped at Summit (Fontana, Calif.) HS. Jamaal Williams and Los Angeles DL Nick Williams were teammates in Detroit in 2021.

Saints TE ﻿J.P. Holtz﻿ and Nick Williams were teammates in Chicago in 2019.

New Orleans LB ﻿Jaylon Smith﻿, Chargers DL David Moa and Nick Williams were teammates with the New York Giants in 2022.

Saints RB ﻿Kendre Miller﻿ and Chargers WR Derius Davis, a product of West Feliciana (St. Francisville, La.) HS, WR Quentin Johnson and QB Max Duggan were college teammates at TCU as the Horned Frogs advanced to the College Football Playoff Championship game this past season.

New Orleans Bill Walsh Fellowship Coaching Intern La’Roi Glover is a San Diego native who prepped at Point Loma High School and was a four-year starter at San Diego State. Glover served as the Chargers assistant defensive line coach from 2019-20.

New Orleans OL ﻿Storm Norton﻿ played for the Chargers from 2020-22 and appeared in 35 games with 18 starts at left guard and right tackle. Prior to playing for the Chargers, Norton played for the Los Angeles Wildcats of the XFL.

Chargers Quarterbacks Coach Doug Nussmeier was a fourth round draft pick of the Saints in 1994 and played for the Black and Gold from 1994-97.

Saints WR ﻿Lynn Bowden﻿, QB ﻿Derek Carr﻿, S ﻿Johnathan Abram﻿, WR ﻿Bryan Edwards﻿ and TE ﻿Foster Moreau﻿ played with Chargers WR Keelan Doss with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders from 2019-20.

Edwards and Chargers OL Zack Bailey were college teammates at South Carolina.

Saints OL ﻿Calvin Throckmorton﻿, TE ﻿Juwan Johnson﻿ and Los Angeles QB Justin Herbert and TE Hunter Kampmoyer were college teammates at Oregon.

New Orleans DE ﻿Kyle Phillips﻿, CB ﻿Alontae Taylor﻿ and Los Angeles WR Joshua Palmer were college teammates at Tennessee.

New Orleans Secondary Coach Marcus Robertson prepped at John Muir (Pasadena, Calif.) HS and is a member of the Pasadena Sports Hall of Fame.

Saints WR ﻿Michael Thomas﻿ prepped at Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.) HS and Taft Charter (Woodland Hills, Calif.) HS. Thomas, Saints CB ﻿Bradley Roby﻿ and Chargers OLB Joey Bosa and C Corey Linsley were college teammates at Ohio State. Bosa also played with Saints CB ﻿Marshon Lattimore﻿ with the Buckeyes.

New Orleans Tight Ends Coach Clancy Barone and Chargers Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Jay Rodgers served on the same coaching staffs in Chicago and Denver. Rodgers also served as a graduate assistant at Louisiana State University from 2001-02.

Barone and Saints Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods also served on the same coaching staff with Chargers Assistant Special Teams Coach Chris Gould in Denver.

Los Angeles K Dustin Hopkins spent the end of the 2014 season on the Saints practice squad and went to training camp with the Black and Gold in 2015.

Saints QB ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ and Hopkins were teammates at Florida State in 2012.

Saints Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone was head coach of the Buffalo Bills when Hopkins was a member of the Bills in 2013 and went to training camp with them in 2014.

Chargers TE Gerald Everett played at South Alabama from 2015-16.

New Orleans C/G ﻿Cesar Ruiz﻿ and Chargers TE Tre’ McKitty were high school teammates at IMG (Bradenton, Fl.) Academy.

Ruiz, Saints OL ﻿Chuck Filiaga﻿ and Chargers LB Carlo Kemp were college teammates at Michigan.

Saints DE ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿ was a college teammate of Los Angeles WR Keenan Allen at the University of California in 2010.

Saints WR ﻿Chris Olave﻿ prepped at Mission Hills (San Marcos, Calif.) HS after transferring from Eastlake (Chula Vista, Calif.) HS.

New Orleans WR/RS ﻿Rashid Shaheed﻿ prepped at Mt. Carmel (San Diego, Calif.) HS.

New Orleans OL ﻿Nick Saldiveri﻿ and Los Angeles TE Stone Smartt were college teammates at Old Dominion.

Los Angeles DB Kemon Hall went to training camp with the Saints in 2020.

Saints QB ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ and Jamaal Williams played with Los Angeles CB Michael Davis at Brigham Young.

Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen tutored Chargers LB Khalil Mack and Carr as rookies in 2014 as head coach of the Oakland Raiders, with the duo being his top two picks in the NFL Draft that spring.

Saints TEs ﻿Jimmy Graham﻿ and ﻿J.P. Holtz﻿ were teammates with Mack with the Chicago Bears.

Saints DE ﻿Niko Lalos﻿ and Los Angeles T Matt Kaskey were college teammates at Dartmouth.

Los Angeles Offensive Line Coach Brendan Nugent served on the New Orleans coaching staff from 2015-21.

Chargers C Will Clapp prepped at Brother Martin HS, played at LSU and was a seventh round draft pick of the Saints in 2018, playing for the club for his first four NFL seasons.

Los Angeles Offensive Assistant Pat White prepped at Daphne, (Al.) HS and served as quarterbacks coach at Alcorn State from 2018-19.

Los Angeles Outside Linebackers Coach Giff Smith served as defensive line coach at Tulane from 1999-2003.

Photos: Saints vs Chargers Preseason Week 3: Best of Offense

A collection of the best offensive photos from the Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
1 / 25

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book (16) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
2 / 25

New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book (16) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (5) and wide receiver Chris Olave (12) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
3 / 25

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (5) and wide receiver Chris Olave (12) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (5) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
4 / 25

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (5) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
5 / 25

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt (85) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
6 / 25

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt (85) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
7 / 25

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt (85) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
8 / 25

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt (85) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Lucas Krull (44) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
9 / 25

New Orleans Saints tight end Lucas Krull (44) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Abram Smith (33) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
10 / 25

New Orleans Saints running back Abram Smith (33) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
11 / 25

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
12 / 25

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
13 / 25

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
14 / 25

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
15 / 25

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
16 / 25

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
17 / 25

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive linemen Andrus Peat (75) and Trevor Penning (70) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
18 / 25

New Orleans Saints offensive linemen Andrus Peat (75) and Trevor Penning (70) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
19 / 25

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
20 / 25

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave (12) and Jarvis Landry (80) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
21 / 25

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave (12) and Jarvis Landry (80) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
22 / 25

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
23 / 25

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
24 / 25

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
25 / 25

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Preseason Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Ways to Watch: Saints at Chargers | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 2

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers on August 20, 2023
news

Postgame quotes: New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 1

Dennis Allen, Derek Carr, Khalen Saunders talk about the preseason win
news

Postgame notes: New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 1

Saints quarterback room combined to complete an efficient 27-of-38 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns
news

Four-quarter outlook for New Orleans Saints against Kansas City

Starters will play, possibly most of the first quarter
news

Saints Gameday Guide 2023: Preseason Week 1 vs. Chiefs

Helpful tips and information for the New Orleans Saints' Preseason Week 1 game against the Kansas City Chiefs
news

Caesars Superdome ready to show off enhancements to fans

The new features of the Caesars Superdome are ready to host fans when the Saints take on the Chiefs on Sunday
news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Chiefs | 2023 NFL Preseason Week 1

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Kansas City Chiefs on August 13, 2023
news

Game Preview: Chiefs at Saints - 2023 NFL Preseason

The Saints host the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome for New Orleans' 2023 NFL preseason home opener on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at noon CT.
news

2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Los Angeles Rams

Saints will head to Los Angeles for a Week 16 matchup against the Rams.
news

2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: New York Giants

Saints will stay home for a Week 15 matchup against the New York Giants.
news

2023 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Detroit Lions

Saints will return home for a Week 13 matchup against the Detroit Lions.
Advertising