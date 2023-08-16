Game Preview: Chargers vs. Saints - 2023 NFL Preseason

CHARGERS vs. SAINTS CONNECTIONS

New Orleans RB ﻿Jamaal Williams﻿ prepped at Summit (Fontana, Calif.) HS. Jamaal Williams and Los Angeles DL Nick Williams were teammates in Detroit in 2021.

Saints TE ﻿J.P. Holtz﻿ and Nick Williams were teammates in Chicago in 2019.

New Orleans LB ﻿Jaylon Smith﻿, Chargers DL David Moa and Nick Williams were teammates with the New York Giants in 2022.

Saints RB ﻿Kendre Miller﻿ and Chargers WR Derius Davis, a product of West Feliciana (St. Francisville, La.) HS, WR Quentin Johnson and QB Max Duggan were college teammates at TCU as the Horned Frogs advanced to the College Football Playoff Championship game this past season.

New Orleans Bill Walsh Fellowship Coaching Intern La’Roi Glover is a San Diego native who prepped at Point Loma High School and was a four-year starter at San Diego State. Glover served as the Chargers assistant defensive line coach from 2019-20.

New Orleans OL ﻿Storm Norton﻿ played for the Chargers from 2020-22 and appeared in 35 games with 18 starts at left guard and right tackle. Prior to playing for the Chargers, Norton played for the Los Angeles Wildcats of the XFL.

Chargers Quarterbacks Coach Doug Nussmeier was a fourth round draft pick of the Saints in 1994 and played for the Black and Gold from 1994-97.

Edwards and Chargers OL Zack Bailey were college teammates at South Carolina.

Saints OL ﻿Calvin Throckmorton﻿, TE ﻿Juwan Johnson﻿ and Los Angeles QB Justin Herbert and TE Hunter Kampmoyer were college teammates at Oregon.

New Orleans DE ﻿Kyle Phillips﻿, CB ﻿Alontae Taylor﻿ and Los Angeles WR Joshua Palmer were college teammates at Tennessee.

New Orleans Secondary Coach Marcus Robertson prepped at John Muir (Pasadena, Calif.) HS and is a member of the Pasadena Sports Hall of Fame.

Saints WR ﻿Michael Thomas﻿ prepped at Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.) HS and Taft Charter (Woodland Hills, Calif.) HS. Thomas, Saints CB ﻿Bradley Roby﻿ and Chargers OLB Joey Bosa and C Corey Linsley were college teammates at Ohio State. Bosa also played with Saints CB ﻿Marshon Lattimore﻿ with the Buckeyes.

New Orleans Tight Ends Coach Clancy Barone and Chargers Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Jay Rodgers served on the same coaching staffs in Chicago and Denver. Rodgers also served as a graduate assistant at Louisiana State University from 2001-02.

Barone and Saints Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods also served on the same coaching staff with Chargers Assistant Special Teams Coach Chris Gould in Denver.

Los Angeles K Dustin Hopkins spent the end of the 2014 season on the Saints practice squad and went to training camp with the Black and Gold in 2015.

Saints QB ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ and Hopkins were teammates at Florida State in 2012.

Saints Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone was head coach of the Buffalo Bills when Hopkins was a member of the Bills in 2013 and went to training camp with them in 2014.

Chargers TE Gerald Everett played at South Alabama from 2015-16.

New Orleans C/G ﻿Cesar Ruiz﻿ and Chargers TE Tre’ McKitty were high school teammates at IMG (Bradenton, Fl.) Academy.

Ruiz, Saints OL ﻿Chuck Filiaga﻿ and Chargers LB Carlo Kemp were college teammates at Michigan.

Saints DE ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿ was a college teammate of Los Angeles WR Keenan Allen at the University of California in 2010.

Saints WR ﻿Chris Olave﻿ prepped at Mission Hills (San Marcos, Calif.) HS after transferring from Eastlake (Chula Vista, Calif.) HS.

New Orleans WR/RS ﻿Rashid Shaheed﻿ prepped at Mt. Carmel (San Diego, Calif.) HS.

New Orleans OL ﻿Nick Saldiveri﻿ and Los Angeles TE Stone Smartt were college teammates at Old Dominion.

Los Angeles DB Kemon Hall went to training camp with the Saints in 2020.

Saints QB ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ and Jamaal Williams played with Los Angeles CB Michael Davis at Brigham Young.

Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen tutored Chargers LB Khalil Mack and Carr as rookies in 2014 as head coach of the Oakland Raiders, with the duo being his top two picks in the NFL Draft that spring.

Saints TEs ﻿Jimmy Graham﻿ and ﻿J.P. Holtz﻿ were teammates with Mack with the Chicago Bears.

Saints DE ﻿Niko Lalos﻿ and Los Angeles T Matt Kaskey were college teammates at Dartmouth.

Los Angeles Offensive Line Coach Brendan Nugent served on the New Orleans coaching staff from 2015-21.

Chargers C Will Clapp prepped at Brother Martin HS, played at LSU and was a seventh round draft pick of the Saints in 2018, playing for the club for his first four NFL seasons.

Los Angeles Offensive Assistant Pat White prepped at Daphne, (Al.) HS and served as quarterbacks coach at Alcorn State from 2018-19.