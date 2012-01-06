Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Broadcast Information: Saints vs Lions

Jan 06, 2012 at 11:40 AM
ivory_td_article_panthers.jpg

The New Orleans Saints will battle the Detroit Lions, Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Kickoff is set for 7 pm CDT.

The game will be nationally televised on NBC (WDSU-6 locally). The broadcast crew consists of Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya (Field reporter)..  .

Below is more information on how to watch and listen to Saturday's game.

NFL Game Pass

For fans outside the United States and Mexico, you can watch all 2011 regular season and playoff games live or on-demand in HD quality video for $59.99 with NFL Game Pass. For more information, click here.

NFL Game Rewind

For United States residents, NFL Game Rewind allows fans to watch the 2011 NFL regular season and playoff games in High-Definition with DVR controls for $19.99 all season. For more information, click here.

Radio

National

Westwood One Radio will broadcast the game with Dave Sims, James Lofton and Hub Arkush (Field reporter). The WWL Radio broadcast will played on SIRIUS Ch. 86 and XM Ch. 226.

Local

The game can be heard throughout the Gulf Coast on the New Orleans Saints Radio Network WWL Radio (870 AM or 105.3 FM in the New Orleans area) with Jim Henderson handling play-by-play duties, former Saints fullback Hokie Gajan serving as color analyst and Kristian Garic on the the Saints sidelines.

For a full list of New Orleans Saints Radio Network Affiliates, click here

A Spanish broadcast is available on WFNO 830 AM in the New Orleans area with Emilio Peralta handling play-by-play and Marco Garcia serving as color analyst.

Listen Online

WWL will stream their broadcast of the game LIVE online at WWL.com.

Fans can now hear every exciting play-by-play from Jim Henderson and Hokie Gajan, as well as all their pre-game and post-game coverage at WWL.com.

To have access to WWL's online gameday radio, sign up for the free WWL Big Talkers Club by clicking here.

*Please note that as with the television broadcast, the online radio broadcast will not be in sync with the live gameplay.

To have access to every NFL game radio broadcast and unlimited access to the archived games throughout the season, fans can subscribe to the NFL Audio Pass. The subscription is $24.99 for the entire season. Click here for more info.

