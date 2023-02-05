New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Defensive back Bradley Roby

Bradley Roby 2022 season analysis:
In 13 games, New Orleans Saints defensive back Bradley Roby showed improvement while fighting through injuries. After being acquired by New Orleans in a trade last season, Roby's 2022 season was his first full season as a member of the Black and Gold. He finished with 35 total tackles, 28 of which were solo, 5 passes defended, and a career-high 2 fumble recoveries.
Best game of Bradley Roby's 2022 season:
In the Saints' 27-26 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the first game of the season, Bradley Roby finished with five tackles, one pass defended, and one fumble recovery.
Best quote from Bradley Roby's 2022 season:
"It's the spirit. It's the spirit of the team and the spirit of this city. The city is always going to fight. We are a tough city. And this team has heart. We don't have the best record this year, but we have fought in every game until the end. That is what it is all about. Football is a war game and it is about fighting until the end. We're going to continue to do that."
