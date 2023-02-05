New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Defensive back Bradley Roby

Best quote from Bradley Roby's 2022 season:

"It's the spirit. It's the spirit of the team and the spirit of this city. The city is always going to fight. We are a tough city. And this team has heart. We don't have the best record this year, but we have fought in every game until the end. That is what it is all about. Football is a war game and it is about fighting until the end. We're going to continue to do that."