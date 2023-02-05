Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Defensive back Bradley Roby

Roby's first full season in New Orleans showed great improvement

Feb 05, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Justin Vlosich
Gallery-Recaps-Bradley-Roby-0003
Michael C Hebert/Michael C. Herbert / New Orleans Saints

Bradley Roby 2022 season analysis:

In 13 games, New Orleans Saints defensive back Bradley Roby showed improvement while fighting through injuries. After being acquired by New Orleans in a trade last season, Roby's 2022 season was his first full season as a member of the Black and Gold. He finished with 35 total tackles, 28 of which were solo, 5 passes defended, and a career-high 2 fumble recoveries.

Best game of Bradley Roby's 2022 season:

In the Saints' 27-26 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the first game of the season, Bradley Roby finished with five tackles, one pass defended, and one fumble recovery.

Best quote from Bradley Roby's 2022 season:

"It's the spirit. It's the spirit of the team and the spirit of this city. The city is always going to fight. We are a tough city. And this team has heart. We don't have the best record this year, but we have fought in every game until the end. That is what it is all about. Football is a war game and it is about fighting until the end. We're going to continue to do that."

Related Links

Photos: Bradley Roby | 2022 Saints Season Recap

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive back Bradley Roby in action throughout the 2022 season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Gallery-Recaps-Bradley-Roby-0024
1 / 25
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Recaps-Bradley-Roby-0004
2 / 25
Michael C Hebert/Michael C. Herbert / New Orleans Saints
Gallery-Recaps-Bradley-Roby-0025
3 / 25
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Recaps-Bradley-Roby-0023
4 / 25
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Recaps-Bradley-Roby-0022
5 / 25
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Recaps-Bradley-Roby-0020
6 / 25
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Recaps-Bradley-Roby-0021
7 / 25
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Recaps-Bradley-Roby-0019
8 / 25
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Recaps-Bradley-Roby-0013
9 / 25
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Recaps-Bradley-Roby-0016
10 / 25
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Recaps-Bradley-Roby-0017
11 / 25
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Recaps-Bradley-Roby-0018
12 / 25
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Recaps-Bradley-Roby-0015
13 / 25
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Recaps-Bradley-Roby-0014
14 / 25
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Recaps-Bradley-Roby-0012
15 / 25
NFL/NFL
Gallery-Recaps-Bradley-Roby-0011
16 / 25
Layne Murdoch Jr.
Gallery-Recaps-Bradley-Roby-0010
17 / 25
Layne Murdoch Jr.
Gallery-Recaps-Bradley-Roby-0008
18 / 25
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Recaps-Bradley-Roby-0007
19 / 25
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Recaps-Bradley-Roby-0009
20 / 25
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Recaps-Bradley-Roby-0006
21 / 25
NFL/NFL
Gallery-Recaps-Bradley-Roby-0005
22 / 25
Michael C Hebert/Michael C Hebert
Gallery-Recaps-Bradley-Roby-0002
23 / 25
Michael C Hebert/Michael C. Herbert / New Orleans Saints
Gallery-Recaps-Bradley-Roby-0003
24 / 25
Michael C Hebert/Michael C. Herbert / New Orleans Saints
Gallery-Recaps-Bradley-Roby-0001
25 / 25
Michael C Hebert/Michael C. Herbert / New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Safety Marcus Maye

Maye had a productive season in first year in Black and Gold

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Running back Mark Ingram II

In Week 2, the 2011 first-round pick hit 10,000 career yards from scrimmage

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Linebacker Kaden Elliss

With seven sacks, Elliss enjoyed breakout season in year four

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Guards and centers

Cesar Ruiz started 14 games, showed marked improvement from first two seasons

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Defensive back Alontae Taylor

The rookie defensive back made an impact

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed

The undrafted rookie impressed in his rookie season

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Linebacker Pete Werner

Werner overcame injury for standout season in year two

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Wide receiver Jarvis Landry

Landry battles through injuries in homecoming

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Safety Tyrann Mathieu

New Orleans native posts one of his most productive seasons in first year with the Saints with a career high 91 tackles, three interceptions

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Tight end Juwan Johnson

Johnson made a significant leap in 2022, posting career-highs across the board

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Defensive tackle David Onyemata

Onyemata posted his best season since 2020

Advertising