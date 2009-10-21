Benson to Receive the Army Strong Award on Friday

<span> <span style="text-decoration: underline;">Tom Benson to receive the Army Strong Award </span>
<span style="">BATON ROUGE, La. - </span>The U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion- Baton Rouge announced today that Tom Benson will receive the Army Strong award, 3:00 pm October 23, 2009 at the Saints Practice Facility located at 5800 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA 70003.
Lt. Col. Robert Sanchez, Battalion Commander of the Baton Rouge Recruiting Battalion, Louisiana State Adjutant, Maj. Gen. Hunt Downer and 300 area Soldiers will present the award to Mr. Benson.
The Army Strong award honors leaders in the community who exemplifies the Army Values and demonstrates those values among their peers and community in their daily lives. The seven Army Values are: Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Selfless Service, Honor, Integrity and Personal Courage.