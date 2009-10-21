Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Benson to Receive the Army Strong Award on Friday

Oct 21, 2009 at 04:21 AM
benson-to-receive-the-army-strong-award-on-friday-73f0a.jpg 
    <span>              <span style="text-decoration: underline;">Tom Benson to receive the Army Strong Award </span>                 

            <span style="">BATON ROUGE, La. - </span>The U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion- Baton Rouge announced today that Tom Benson will receive the Army Strong award, 3:00 pm  October 23, 2009 at the Saints Practice Facility located at 5800 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA 70003.

Lt. Col. Robert Sanchez, Battalion Commander of the Baton Rouge Recruiting Battalion, Louisiana State Adjutant, Maj. Gen. Hunt Downer and 300 area Soldiers will present the award to Mr. Benson.

The Army Strong award honors leaders in the community who exemplifies the Army Values and demonstrates those values among their peers and community in their daily lives. The seven Army Values are: Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Selfless Service, Honor, Integrity and Personal Courage.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ways to Watch: Saints at Eagles 2021 NFL Week 11

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 21, 2021
news

Saints at Eagles Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 11

news

Notes from New Orleans Saints-Tennessee Titans game | 2021 NFL Week 10

Franchise record-setting game for RB Mark Ingram
news

Running back Mark Ingram becomes New Orleans Saints all-time leading rusher in loss to Titans | Helmet Stickers from NFL Week 10

Defensive end Marcus Davenport had two sacks
news

New Orleans Saints again own worst enemy in loss to Tennessee

Two missed PATs, lost fumble on kickoff factor in 23-21 defeat
news

Tennessee Titans hold on for 23-21 victory over New Orleans Saints | NFL Week 10

Turnover, questionable call, missed kicks too much for Saints to overcome
news

Running back Mark Ingram becomes New Orleans Saints all-time leading rusher

Ingram moves past Saints legend Deuce McAllister in team's record books
news

Live Updates from Saints at Titans Week 10 | 2021 NFL

Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 10 matchup during the 2021 NFL season.
news

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Tennessee Titans | NFL Week 10

Tight end Nick Vannett, receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey join Alvin Kamara as skill players on inactives list
news

Saints at Titans Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 10

This interconference conference is a new feature of the NFL's 17-game schedule, creating a game between 2020's two first place teams in the NFC South and AFC South.
news

Ways to Watch: Saints at Titans 2021 NFL Week 10

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans on Nov. 14, 2021
news

Quarterback Trevor Siemian leads late push for New Orleans Saints in first start since 2019 season

Siemian threw two touchdowns in fourth quarter in loss to Atlanta
Advertising