Live Updates from Saints at Falcons Week 18 | 2021 NFL

Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 18 matchup during the 2021 NFL season

Jan 09, 2022 at 02:45 PM
New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Atlanta Falcons | NFL Week 18

Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk is active; Mark Ingram is inactive
New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons | Series History 2021

A look back at the series history, records and stats between these NFC South rivals
Saints rally towels available to fans at Ochsner Sports Performance Center in advance of showdown against Falcons in Atlanta

Saints fans traveling to Atlanta urged to create a playoff atmosphere at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Saints at Falcons Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 18

A New Orleans victory in Atlanta combined with a San Francisco 49ers loss to the Los Angeles Rams would catapult New Orleans into the conference's seventh playoff spot ahead of San Francisco and set up a road matchup at the Rams on NFL Wild Card weekend.
Ways to Watch: Saints at Falcons 2021 NFL Week 18

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons on Jan. 9, 2022
FOX will broadcast New Orleans Saints-Atlanta Falcons game at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9

Saints win plus a San Francisco loss will get New Orleans in the playoffs
New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers postgame quotes: Sean Payton, Taysom Hill, Cam Jordan, Demario Davis, C.J. Gardner-Johnson | 2021 NFL Week 17

Saints head coach and players speak following the Week 17 win over the Carolina Panthers
Defensive end Cam Jordan provides another disruptive performance for New Orleans Saints | Helmet Stickers from NFL Week 17

Jordan had 3.5 of New Orleans' seven sacks against Carolina
Defense again clamps down for New Orleans Saints in victory over Carolina | NFL Week 17 analysis

Two forced turnovers, seven sacks headline smothering performance
New Orleans Saints beat Carolina Panthers 18-10, stay in mix for playoffs | NFL Week 17

Saints even their record at 8-8 with one game to play
Live Updates from Saints vs. Panthers Week 17 | 2021 NFL

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 17 matchup during the 2021 NFL season
