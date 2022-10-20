Cardinals vs. Saints Live Updates - October 20, 2022 - NFL Week 7
Arizona Cardinals vs. New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their Week 7 game on Thursday Night Football during the 2022 NFL season.
Oct 20, 2022 at 05:45 PM
New Orleans to wear white jerseys and white pants for Week 7 against Vikings
Despite early season struggles, the New Orleans Saints & Arizona Cardinals are both only one game out of first place in the NFC South & NFC West respectively heading into Week 7.
How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs Arizona Cardinals on October 20, 2022
Allen: 'I was proud of the way our guys competed'
Saints ran for 228 yards in loss
Saints fall to 2-4 with close loss
