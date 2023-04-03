New Orleans Saints re-sign linebacker Andrew Dowell

Dowell, 6-0, 238, has played in 34 career games since first joining the New Orleans practice squad for the last six weeks of the 2019 season. Over the past two seasons, Dowell has been a significant contributor on the team's special teams units, making 22 coverage stops, one blocked punt, two forced fumbles and one defensive tackle. In 2022, Dowell appeared in all 17 games and recorded seven coverage stops and two forced fumbles. In 2021, he played in 16 contests and ranked second on the team with 15 coverage stops, adding one blocked punt and one defensive tackle. In a 9-0 shutout at Tampa Bay, Dec. 19, Dowell became the first NFL player that season to record five coverage stops in a contest.