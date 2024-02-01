2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: cornerback Alontae Taylor

ALONTAE TAYLOR 2023 SEASON ANALYSIS:
Cornerback Alontae Taylor racked up career highs across the board as he was entrusted with the team's slot cornerback role. From that position, Taylor set career highs in his second year as a pro with 75 tackles (50 solo) and 14 passes defensed. Taylor added some firsts with tallying a sack, his first forced fumble and added his first turnovers of his professional career as he brought down interceptions in each of the final two games of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. Taylor proved a steady presence this season, playing in all 17 contests, registering 13 starts.
BEST GAME OF ALONTAE TAYLOR'S 2023 NFL SEASON:
While a case could be made for either of the games he grabbed his interceptions, Taylor managed to make a massive impact in his Week 3 outing against the Green Bay Packers even without securing a turnover. Taylor was all over the field recording five passes defensed, tied for the highest single-game mark in the NFL in 2023 with the Eagles' James Bradberry, as well as adding five solo tackles and his first career sack for a loss of 14 yards.
BEST QUOTE OF ALONTAE TAYLOR'S 2023 NFL SEASON:
"I feel like the biggest thing is staying true to your own game and then just picking the brains of those older guys and then adding that into your game, but not just trying to say — I'm not going to go out there and try to be Jalen Ramsey, right. I'm going to go out there and be Alontae Taylor. But things that I might see that Jalen Ramsey does, I might try during practice and if it works for me, than maybe I'll put that into my toolbox. But slot/nickel is just like outside corner, you have to have a toolbox to where you can tap into certain things in certain different coverages, and that's what I'm trying to do now, to just build that toolbox that I have as a slot/nickel, but I have a real big toolbox at corner so now I'm just trying to work on building that into nickel."
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.