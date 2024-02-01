2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: cornerback Alontae Taylor

BEST QUOTE OF ALONTAE TAYLOR'S 2023 NFL SEASON:

"I feel like the biggest thing is staying true to your own game and then just picking the brains of those older guys and then adding that into your game, but not just trying to say — I'm not going to go out there and try to be Jalen Ramsey, right. I'm going to go out there and be Alontae Taylor. But things that I might see that Jalen Ramsey does, I might try during practice and if it works for me, than maybe I'll put that into my toolbox. But slot/nickel is just like outside corner, you have to have a toolbox to where you can tap into certain things in certain different coverages, and that's what I'm trying to do now, to just build that toolbox that I have as a slot/nickel, but I have a real big toolbox at corner so now I'm just trying to work on building that into nickel."