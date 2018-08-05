Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

5 things to know about the New Orleans Saints on August 5

Saints hold practice at Yulman Stadium from 7:00-9:00 p.m.

Aug 05, 2018 at 11:52 AM

  1. The New Orleans Saints will host an open practice at Yulman Stadium on Tulane University's campus from 7:00-9:00 p.m.
  2. Prior to the practice, the Miller Lite Fan Fest will take place on Brown Field, right outside of the Reily Center from 5:00-6:30 p.m.
  3. Be on the lookout for the Afternoon Wrap with John DeShazier and Sean Kelley later today to recap today's practice.
  4. Tune in around 9:00 p.m. to see Sean Payton's post-practice press conference. Fans can click here or on the Saints Facebook page to watch it live.
  5. Post-practice interviews with several Saints players will be available here this afternoon.

