New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against Atlanta Falcons | 2023 NFL Week 12

Reboot, refresh, reset – call it whatever you like, the New Orleans Saints (5-5) have an opportunity to do it and make the most of it over the final seven games, beginning with this weekend's trip to Atlanta to play the Falcons (4-6) on Sunday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Saints lead the NFC South Division by a game, and can guarantee that the margin remains at least that much with a win. Here are a few ways in which that can happen:

1. STOP THE RUN: Atlanta wants to run the ball. The Falcons haven't done many things well offensively this season, but running the ball for 130.4 yards per game, seventh-most in the NFL – including a whopping 184 rushing yards in their last game – definitely registers as doing something very, very well. Bijan Robinson, the Falcons' outstanding rookie, only has had two games of more than 14 carries. His usage rate should be high Sunday, which means linebackers Demario Davis and Pete Werner need to get to Robinson before Robinson gets to the secondary. He's quick-twitch, shifty and fast and he's a home-run threat on every touch. New Orleans allowed 148 rushing yards per game over its previous three; the leaks have to be controlled.