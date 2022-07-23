Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Pete Carmichael

Carmichael is entering his 17th season with the Black & Gold

Jul 23, 2022 at 02:00 PM
New Orleans Saints
Headshot_Coaches-Carmichael_2560x1440_040418

Pete Carmichael

Offensive Coordinator

  • College: Boston College
  • Hometown: Framingham, MA

Pete Carmichael is in his 14th season as New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator after tutoring the quarterbacks his first three years with the club.

Throughout this 16-year period, he has been a key figure in the planning and preparations of an offensive attack that has been ranked first in the National Football League in yardage in six seasons and in the top ten each campaign from 2006-19. During this period of Carmichael's tenure on the New Orleans coaching staff, the club's 14-year streak of finishing in the top 10 in offense was the third-longest since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. Additionally, quarterback Drew Brees, who retired following the 2020 season, was named to the Pro Bowl 12 times, while becoming the league's all-time leader in completions and passing yardage.

Despite the New Orleans offense being limited by significant injuries at quarterback, the skill positions and the offensive line in 2021, New Orleans managed to finish 19th in the NFL in scoring, reaching outputs of at least 30 points five times. Despite the impacts of multiple lineups, New Orleans was tied for the sixth-fewest turnovers (18) in the league. Through the first eight weeks of the season, Jameis Winston posted a 5-2 record as a starter and ranked in the top 10 in the NFL in touchdown passes (14), touchdown percentage (8.7) and passer rating (102.8) before suffering a season-ending knee injury in an October 31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Due to Winston's injury, Carmichael was forced to prepare four starting quarterbacks. Taysom Hill won four of his five starts, while rushing for 374 yards to rank second on the team with a club-best five rushing touchdowns, passing for four more. Trevor Siemian closed out important divisional victories over Tampa Bay and Atlanta following injuries to Winston and Hill. Running back Alvin Kamara was selected to his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl as he led New Orleans in rushing and receiving for the second consecutive season, carrying 240 times for 898 yards and four touchdowns, while grabbing 47 passes for 439 yards and five scores, for a club-best 1,337 yards from scrimmage despite missing four games (knee). At wideout, Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harris made significant progress. Callaway posted 46 receptions for a team-high 698 yards (15.2 avg.) and a club-best six touchdowns. Harris posted career-highs in receptions (36), receiving yardage (570) and touchdown grabs (four), while ranking seventh in the NFL in yards per reception (15.8).

Pete Carmichael Coaching Career

Table inside Article
TeamPosition HeldYears
New Hampshire (College)Assistant offensive line coach1994
Louisiana Tech (College)Quarterbacks coach1995-99
Cleveland Browns (NFL)Tight ends coach & offensive assistant2000
Washington (NFL)Offensive assistant & quality control coach2001
San Diego Chargers (NFL)Offensive assistant & quality control coach2002-05
New Orleans Saints (NFL)Quarterbacks coach2006
New Orleans Saints (NFL)Quarterbacks / passing game coach2007-08
New Orleans Saints (NFL)Offensive coordinator2009-present

