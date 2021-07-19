2021 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Quarterbacks

Take a deep dive into the New Orleans Saints roster ahead of training camp with a player-by-player breakdown at each position. 2021 Training Camp presented by SeatGeek kicks off on Friday, July 30 at 9:30 a.m. with seven practices scheduled to be open to the public.
2021 New Orleans Saints roster: Quarterback
With their fourth round draft pick, the Saints selected Ian Book, the winningest quarterback in Notre Dame history (30 victories). In four seasons in South Bend, Book played in 45 games and completed 728 of 1,141 attempts for 8,948 yards, 72 touchdowns and 20 interceptions, while carrying 361 times for 1,517 yards and 17 touchdowns.
New Orleans Saints' Swiss Army knife Taysom Hill stepped up when his number was called in 2020 to fill in for franchise quarterback Drew Brees, who was forced to miss four games due to a rib injury. In those four games, Hill started at quarterback and led the Saints to a 3-1 record, including two wins over the arch-rival Atlanta Falcons.
On Nov. 20, 2020, the Saints signed Trevor Siemian to their active roster off of the Titans' practice squad after an injury to Brees. Siemian has thrown for 5,689 yards and 30 touchdowns in his NFL career.
The Saints re-signed quarterback Jameis Winston to a one-year deal during the 2021 offseason. Winston, a former No. 1 overall draft pick by the Bucs out of Florida State, will compete for the starting job. The highlight of Winston's 2020 campaign came on a 56-yard touchdown pass in the NFC divisional round against his former team.