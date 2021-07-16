Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Washington Football Team

Saints will travel to Washington in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season

Jul 16, 2021 at 09:20 AM
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints will travel to the nation's capital for a matchup with the Washington Football Team on Oct. 10 at noon. The Saints have captured the last two wins over Washington, including a 43-19 victory on "Monday Night Football" on Oct. 8, 2018, when recently retired quarterback Drew Brees became the NFL's all-time passing yardage leader. In facing the 2020 NFC East champions, New Orleans will begin its only stretch of the season with three consecutive games (at Washington, at Seattle, vs. Tampa Bay) against teams that qualified for the playoffs the previous season.

Let's take a deeper look at the Saints’ Week 5 opponent, the Washington Football Team:

Meet Your Saints Opponent: Washington Football Team

Opponent: Washington Football Team

Coach: Ron Rivera

Quarterback: Ryan Fitzpatrick

2020 record: 7-9, won NFC East

Most recent regular season matchup: Monday, Oct. 8, 2018 - Saints 43, Washington 19

Washington-Saints series record: Washington leads 17-10-0

Washington Football Team 2020 season recap:

Head Coach Ron Rivera brought some much-needed pride and respectability to the Washington Football Team in 2020. He took his team from worst to first in the NFC East. Chase Young, the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was a standout. He got plenty of help from rising stars Montez Sweat and Daron Payne. A defensive line loaded with first-round picks played up to its billing. Young and his counterparts accounted for 32 of Washington's 47 sacks. A passing game short of a standout wide receiver (Terry McLaurin) relyed heavily on running backs Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic to make plays out of the backfield.

