2021 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Washington Football Team

Washington Football Team 2020 season recap:

Head Coach Ron Rivera brought some much-needed pride and respectability to the Washington Football Team in 2020. He took his team from worst to first in the NFC East. Chase Young, the second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was a standout. He got plenty of help from rising stars Montez Sweat and Daron Payne. A defensive line loaded with first-round picks played up to its billing. Young and his counterparts accounted for 32 of Washington's 47 sacks. A passing game short of a standout wide receiver (Terry McLaurin) relyed heavily on running backs Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic to make plays out of the backfield.