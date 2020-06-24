Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Wednesday, Jun 24, 2020 08:45 AM

2020 New Orleans Saints opponent profile: Chicago Bears

Saints travel to Soldier Field for game on Nov. 1 

Photos: Game Action 2 | Saints-Bears Week 7 2019

2nd gallery of game action photos from the New Orleans Saints win over the Chicago Bears in Week 7 of the 2019 NFL season.

Opponent: Chicago Bears
Coach: Matt Nagy
Quarterback: Nick Foles/Mitchell Trubisky
2019 record: 8-8, third in NFC North
Most recent regular season matchup: Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019: Saints 36, Bears 25
2020 game: Sunday, Nov. 1 – Week 8 at 3:25 p.m. (CST) on Fox
Stadium: Soldier Field
Bears-Saints series record: Saints lead 16-15-0

Season recap:

The 2019 season marked the Chicago Bears' 100th season in the NFL and their second season under head coach Matt Nagy. After winning the NFC North and posting a 12-4 regular-season record in 2018, the Bears took a step backward, finishing 8-8, finishing third in the NFC North and missing the playoffs. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, a former second overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, began the 2019 season as a dark horse MVP candidate. However, Trubisky was never in the race for MVP and finished the season with 3,138 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Chicago's defense earned it league rankings of fourth in points allowed per game and eighth in yards against per game. Also, the Bears' special teams were one of the best in the league. With the help of kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago led the league in yards per kick return, averaging 26.6 yards. Patterson was one of four Bears players to earn Pro Bowl honors and was the only player to be named First-Team All-Pro in 2019. In the offseason, the Bears traded for quarterback Nick Foles from the Jacksonville Jaguars. General Manager Ryan Pace and Nagy said that the Bears would conduct an "open competition" between Foles and Trubisky.

Notable additions:

  • Quarterback – Nick Foles
  • Linebacker – Robert Quinn
  • Tight end – Jimmy Graham

Notable losses:

  • Linebacker – Leonard Floyd
  • Cornerback – Prince Amukamara
  • Guard – Kyle Long

Advertising