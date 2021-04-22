Will Clapp returns to provide depth, experience for New Orleans Saints on offensive line

Montano spent his graduate transfer season at Tulane in 2019, starting all 13 games, after five seasons at Brown University, where he was a three-year starter. He spent the 2020 offseason with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and after participating in Tulane's pro day this year – Green Wave Coach Willie Fritz invited all players who weren't able to have pro day last year, due to Covid-19 restrictions, to participate this year – drew New Orleans' attention.

Montano, who can play guard or center, said the Saints' reputation for giving equal opportunities was significant.

"I think being a guy that, I came from a small FCS school at first before transferring to Tulane, having an equal opportunity is something that was important to me," he said. "Going from Brown to Tulane, I was looking for a spot where I wasn't going to be in a massive detriment, being a guy that was just transferring in.