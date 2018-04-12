Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Wide receiver Cameron Meredith joins New Orleans Saints

Meredith has 77 receptions for 1,008 yards and four touchdowns

Apr 12, 2018 at 08:39 AM

The New Orleans Saints announced Thursday, April 12  that restricted free agent wide receiver Cameron Meredith's two-year contract offer was not matched by the Chicago Bears, securing his addition to the Saints. The announcement was made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Meredith, entering his fourth NFL season, first entered the league when was he was signed by the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois State and has appeared in 25 contests and started 10 games for Chicago, posting career totals of 77 receptions for 1,008 yards (13.1 avg.) and four touchdowns.

A 6-foot-3, 207-pound native of Westchester, Ill., in 2016 Meredith enjoyed a breakout season when he appeared in 14 games for the Bears with ten starts with a team-high 66 receptions for 888 yards (13.5 avg.) and four touchdowns. Meredith missed the 2017 season with a knee injury suffered in the preseason.

As a four-year letterman at Illinois State who moved to wide receiver from quarterback prior to the start of his junior year, Meredith appeared in 28 games with 14 starts, notching 87 receptions for 1,431 yards (16.4 avg.) and 14 touchdowns. As a senior in 2014, he led ISU with 66 receptions for 1,061 yards and nine touchdowns.

Advertising