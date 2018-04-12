Wide receiver Cameron Meredith joins New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints announced Thursday, April 12 that restricted free agent wide receiver Cameron Meredith's two-year contract offer was not matched by the Chicago Bears, securing his addition to the Saints. The announcement was made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Meredith, entering his fourth NFL season, first entered the league when was he was signed by the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois State and has appeared in 25 contests and started 10 games for Chicago, posting career totals of 77 receptions for 1,008 yards (13.1 avg.) and four touchdowns.

A 6-foot-3, 207-pound native of Westchester, Ill., in 2016 Meredith enjoyed a breakout season when he appeared in 14 games for the Bears with ten starts with a team-high 66 receptions for 888 yards (13.5 avg.) and four touchdowns. Meredith missed the 2017 season with a knee injury suffered in the preseason.