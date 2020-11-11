Week 10 2020 Ways to Watch: Saints vs. 49ers

SAINTS-49ERS GAME PREVIEW

The Saints, now in sole possession of the NFC South lead at 6-2, get to spend the next two Sundays at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, starting with a 3:25 matchup with the 49ers on Nov. 15.

New Orleans comes off dominating 38-3 Sunday night victory over the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, to secure the second consecutive season sweep of the division rivals who dropped to 6-3, extended their winning streak to five and improved to 3-0 in NFC South matchups.

The win featured nearly flawless performances on offense, defense, special teams, as the Saints handed the Buccaneers a 35-point loss, tied for the worst home loss in their history, while the pewter's signal-caller Tom Brady was dealt his first season sweep of his career.

The win featured sparkling performances on offense by quarterbacks ﻿Drew Brees﻿ and ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ and their skill players, 137 yards rushing against what was the NFL's top-ranked run defense and only one sack surrendered. The 20-year veteran was efficient, posting a 135.2 passer rating, but completing 26 of 32 passes for 222 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The defense put together their most stout performance of 2020 at Tampa Bay. The unit held the Buccaneers scoreless until 5:52 remained and Tampa Bay mustered only 194 total net yards, including only eight on the ground on five attempts. DE ﻿Trey Hendrickson﻿ posted two sacks to increase his season total to 7.5, third in the NFL.

