Saints vs 49ers 2020 Week 10 Preview

Saints vs 49ers | Connections

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton was born in San Mateo, Calif. Saints Wide Receivers Coach Ronald Curry served on the San Francisco staff from 2013-15, tutoring the 49ers wideouts in 2015. Saints Senior Offensive Assistant Curtis Johnson coached wide receivers at the University of California in 1995.

Saints defensive end ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿ played at Cal from 2007-10, where he was an All-Pac-10 Conference first-team selection as a senior. Jordan and San Francisco defensive end Dion Jordan were high school teammates at Chandler (Ariz.) HS.

New Orleans wide receiver ﻿Emmanuel Sanders﻿ played for San Francisco in 2019.

New Orleans guard/tackle ﻿Andrus Peat﻿ played at Stanford from 2012-14, playing in 40 contests, including 27 starts at left tackle.

New Orleans Defensive Assistant Michael Wilhoite played for San Francisco from 2011-16 and played with 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman in Seattle in 2017.

Saints running back ﻿Ty Montgomery﻿ played at Stanford.

Saints defensive end ﻿Carl Granderson﻿ prepped at Grant (Sacramento, Calif.) HS.

Saints defensive tackle ﻿Malcom Brown﻿ and 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo were teammates in New England from 2015-17.

New Orleans guard/center ﻿Nick Easton﻿ spent the first month of the 2015 season with the 49ers. Easton and San Francisco fullback Kyle Juszczyk were college teammates at the Harvard.

San Francisco Secondary Coach Tony Oden served on the New Orleans coaching staff from 2006-11.

49ers Assistant Special Teams Coach Stan Kwan served in the same position in New Orleans from 2013-16.

San Francisco quarterback Nick Mullens played at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Saints practice squad center/guard ﻿Cameron Tom﻿ blocked for Mullens at Southern Mississippi.

New Orleans cornerback ﻿Marshon Lattimore﻿ played with San Francisco defensive lineman Nick Bosa at Ohio State in 2016.

New Orleans defensive end ﻿Trey Hendrickson﻿ and San Francisco linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair were college teammates at Florida Atlantic University.

Saints quarterback ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ and 49ers linebacker Fred Warner were college teammates at Brigham Young University.

Saints wide receiver ﻿Marquez Callaway﻿, running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ and defensive tackle ﻿Shy Tuttle﻿ played with 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Mosely at the University of Tennessee.

Saints linebacker ﻿Alex Anzalone﻿, defensive back ﻿C.J. Gardner-Johnson﻿ and San Francisco safety Marcell Harris played at the University of Florida together.

San Francisco defensive end Kentavius Street was tutored by Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen at North Carolina State.

San Francisco safety Tarvarius Moore played at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Saints safety ﻿Malcolm Jenkins﻿, defensive back ﻿Patrick Robinson﻿ and 49ers linebacker Joe Walker were teammates in Philadelphia. Jenkins and San Francisco safety Jonathan Cyprien also played in the same Eagles defensive backfield for the first month of 2019.

New Orleans safety ﻿Marcus Williams﻿ and 49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky were college teammates at the University of Utah.

New Orleans Director of Player Development Fred McAfee and San Francisco General Manager John Lynch were teammates in Tampa Bay in 1999.

New Orleans Secondary Coach Aaron Glenn, San Francisco Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Run Game Coordinator Mike McDaniel and Passing Game Coordinator Mike LaFleur served on the same coaching staff in Cleveland in 2014.

New Orleans Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi and Tight Ends Coach Shane Day served on the same in Miami from 2016-18.

New Orleans quarterback ﻿Drew Brees﻿ and San Francisco Wide Receivers Coach Wes Welker were teammates in San Diego in 2004.

San Francisco Offensive Line Coach John Benton and Rizzi served on the same Dolphins staff from 2014-15.

Saints running back ﻿Latavius Murray﻿ and 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon were the one-two running backs combination in Minnesota in 2017 as the Vikings advanced to the NFC Championship. Murray and San Francisco guard Tom Compton were teammates with the Vikings in 2018.