Saints vs 49ers 2020 Week 10 Preview

The Saints, now in sole possession of the NFC South lead at 6-2, get to spend the next two Sundays at the Mercedes- Benz Superdome, starting with a 3:25 matchup with the 49ers on Nov. 15. The Saints are at least 6-2 at midseason for the fourth consecutive season and having captured their last five, have had winning streaks of at least five contests, serves as the backbone of each of those campaigns. This will be the second consecutive season that the Saints host their old NFC West rivals, where both clubs resided from 1970-2001.
San Francisco (4-5) leads the regular season series 48-26-2, including a 48-46 victory on Dec. 8, 2019 that gave the 49ers the edge in the NFC's number one postseason seed. But New Orleans is 8-3 in the last 11 meetings.
New Orleans comes off dominating 38-3 Sunday night victory over the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, to secure the second consecutive season sweep of the division rivals who dropped to 6-3, extended their winning streak to five and improved to 3-0 in NFC South matchups.
The win featured nearly flawless performances on offense, defense, special teams, as the Saints handed the Buccaneers a 35-point loss, tied for the worst home loss in their history, while the pewter's signal-caller Tom Brady was dealt his first season sweep of his career.
The win featured sparkling performances on offense by quarterbacks Drew Brees and Taysom Hill and their skill players, 137 yards rushing against what was the NFL's top-ranked run defense and only one sack surrendered. The 20-year veteran was efficient, posting a 135.2 passer rating, but completing 26 of 32 passes for 222 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Hill enjoyed his most versatile and productive performance of 2020, completing both passes for 48 yards, leading the Saints rushing attack with seven carries for 54 yards (7.7 avg.) and catching a 21-yard pass from Brees, while serving as the punt protector on special teams.
The defense put together their most stout performance of 2020 at Tampa Bay. The unit held the Buccaneers scoreless until 5:52 remained and Tampa Bay mustered only 194 total net yards, including only eight on the ground on five attempts. DE Trey Hendrickson posted two sacks to increase his season total to 7.5, third in the NFL.
Special teams played their role in helping New Orleans win the field position battle. WR/RS Deonte Harris returned three punts for 30 yards, K Wil Lutz and P Thomas Morstead were flawless in limited action and the coverage group allowed only 47 kickoff punt return yards.
Saints vs. 49ers | Week 10 Broadcast Information
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2020 – 3:25 P.M. (CST)
MERCEDES-BENZ SUPERDOME – NEW ORLEANS, LA
- TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally) – Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (color analyst) and Lindsay Czarniak (sideline)
- NATIONAL RADIO: ESPN Radio – Sean Kelley (play-by-play) and Barret Jones (color analyst)
- LOCAL RADIO: WWL (870 AM and 105.3 FM) – Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Steve Geller (sideline)
- SPANISH LANGUAGE RADIO: KGLA (830 AM and 105.7 FM) – Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)
San Francisco 49ers | Top Stats in Week 9
- Nick Mullens: 22/35 for 291 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT
- Richie James: 9 receptions for 184 yards and 1 TD
- Jerick McKinnon: 12 carries for 52 yards and 1 TD
New Orleans Saints | Top Stats in Week 9
- Drew Brees: 26/32 for 222 yards, 4 TD
- Alvin Kamara: 9 carries for 40 yards and 1 TD + 5 catches for 9 yards
- Michael Thomas: 5 receptions for 51 yards
San Francisco 49ers | Week 9 Recap vs. Green Bay Packers
Saints vs 49ers | Series History
Foes in the old NFC West from 1970-2001, the New Orleans Saints and the San Francisco 49ers have an extensive regular season history in addition to playing one of the most thrilling games in NFL playoff history. While San Francisco leads the regular season series 48-26-2, New Orleans has captured seven of the last ten regular season meetings. The first meeting between the two clubs was a 27-13 Saints loss on October 22, 1967 in San Francisco's Kezar Stadium during New Orleans' inaugural season. The last meeting was a 41-23 Saints win in overtime at Levi's Stadium on November 6, 2016.
Saints vs 49ers | Statistical Comparison from 2020
|Saints
|49ers
|Record
|6-2
|4-5
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|30.5 (4)
|25.0 (18)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|25.0 (14)
|23.0 (10)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|390.1 (9)
|374.0 (13)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|121.6 (11)
|119.0 (12)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|268.5 (9)
|255.0 (17)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|311.6 (3)
|324.7 (7)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|80.3 (2)
|106.2 (10)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|231.4 (12)
|218.4 (9)
|Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|23.4 (10)
|20.9 (19)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|13.1 (3)
|10.5 (10)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|+2 (13t)
|-3 (22)
|Penalties
|47
|52
|Penalty Yards
|581
|471
|Opp. Penalties
|32
|49
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|282
|428
Saints vs 49ers | Connections
New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton was born in San Mateo, Calif. Saints Wide Receivers Coach Ronald Curry served on the San Francisco staff from 2013-15, tutoring the 49ers wideouts in 2015. Saints Senior Offensive Assistant Curtis Johnson coached wide receivers at the University of California in 1995.
Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan played at Cal from 2007-10, where he was an All-Pac-10 Conference first-team selection as a senior. Jordan and San Francisco defensive end Dion Jordan were high school teammates at Chandler (Ariz.) HS.
New Orleans wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders played for San Francisco in 2019.
New Orleans guard/tackle Andrus Peat played at Stanford from 2012-14, playing in 40 contests, including 27 starts at left tackle.
New Orleans Defensive Assistant Michael Wilhoite played for San Francisco from 2011-16 and played with 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman in Seattle in 2017.
Saints running back Ty Montgomery played at Stanford.
Saints defensive end Carl Granderson prepped at Grant (Sacramento, Calif.) HS.
Saints defensive tackle Malcom Brown and 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo were teammates in New England from 2015-17.
New Orleans guard/center Nick Easton spent the first month of the 2015 season with the 49ers. Easton and San Francisco fullback Kyle Juszczyk were college teammates at the Harvard.
San Francisco Secondary Coach Tony Oden served on the New Orleans coaching staff from 2006-11.
49ers Assistant Special Teams Coach Stan Kwan served in the same position in New Orleans from 2013-16.
San Francisco quarterback Nick Mullens played at the University of Southern Mississippi.
Saints practice squad center/guard Cameron Tom blocked for Mullens at Southern Mississippi.
New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore played with San Francisco defensive lineman Nick Bosa at Ohio State in 2016.
New Orleans defensive end Trey Hendrickson and San Francisco linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair were college teammates at Florida Atlantic University.
Saints quarterback Taysom Hill and 49ers linebacker Fred Warner were college teammates at Brigham Young University.
Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway, running back Alvin Kamara and defensive tackle Shy Tuttle played with 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Mosely at the University of Tennessee.
Saints linebacker Alex Anzalone, defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson and San Francisco safety Marcell Harris played at the University of Florida together.
San Francisco defensive end Kentavius Street was tutored by Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen at North Carolina State.
San Francisco safety Tarvarius Moore played at the University of Southern Mississippi.
Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins, defensive back Patrick Robinson and 49ers linebacker Joe Walker were teammates in Philadelphia. Jenkins and San Francisco safety Jonathan Cyprien also played in the same Eagles defensive backfield for the first month of 2019.
New Orleans safety Marcus Williams and 49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky were college teammates at the University of Utah.
New Orleans Director of Player Development Fred McAfee and San Francisco General Manager John Lynch were teammates in Tampa Bay in 1999.
New Orleans Secondary Coach Aaron Glenn, San Francisco Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, Run Game Coordinator Mike McDaniel and Passing Game Coordinator Mike LaFleur served on the same coaching staff in Cleveland in 2014.
New Orleans Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi and Tight Ends Coach Shane Day served on the same in Miami from 2016-18.
New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees and San Francisco Wide Receivers Coach Wes Welker were teammates in San Diego in 2004.
San Francisco Offensive Line Coach John Benton and Rizzi served on the same Dolphins staff from 2014-15.
Saints running back Latavius Murray and 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon were the one-two running backs combination in Minnesota in 2017 as the Vikings advanced to the NFC Championship. Murray and San Francisco guard Tom Compton were teammates with the Vikings in 2018.
San Francisco wide receiver Trent Taylor played at Louisiana Tech.
Saints vs 49ers | Series Fast Facts
Saints' Largest Margin of Victory: 24 points, Saints won 34-10 on September 3, 2006 at the Louisiana Superdome.
49ers' Largest Margin of Victory: 40 points, 49ers won 40-0 on October 21, 1973 at Candlestick Park.
Current Series Streak: 49ers won last contest, December 8, 2016.
Saints' Longest Win Streak: Six games, 10/20/02-09/20/10.
49ers' Longest Win Streak: Eight games, 09/15/74-11/27/77.
Most Points by Saints in a Game: 46 points, 49ers won 48-46 on December 8, 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Most Points by 49ers in a Game: 48 points, 49ers won 48-46 on December 8, 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Most Combined Points (Both Teams): 94 points, 49ers won 48-46 on December 8, 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Fewest Points by Saints in a Game: 0 points (five times), 49ers won 38-0 on Jan. 6, 2002 at Superdome (most recent).
Fewest Points by 49ers in a Game: 3 points, Saints won 10-3 on November 10, 1991 at Superdome.
Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams): 13 points, Saints won 10-3 on Nov. 10, 1991 at Superdome.