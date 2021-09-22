Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Ways to Watch: Saints at Patriots 2021 NFL Week 3

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots on Sept. 26, 2021

Sep 22, 2021 at 10:09 AM
New Orleans Saints
CP-Saints-Patriots-Marcus-Williams-1920
Bill Feig

SAINTS-PATRIOTS GAME PREVIEW

The Saints (1-1) will continue their three-game leg away from the Caesars Superdome to start the season when they hit leg three with a matchup at the Patriots (1-1) at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass. on Sunday. Both 1-1 teams will be looking to exit the month of September and enter the month of October on the plus side.

The two teams, who feature the highest (Patriots) and fourth-highest (Saints) win totals in the NFL since 2006 enter Sunday's interconference matchup after having faced rugged division foes on the road. New Orleans will be looking to make corrections from a 26-7 loss at the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, while the Patriots handled the New York Jets 25-6 at MetLife Stadium.

The Saints and the Patriots have met 14 times with New England holding a 10-4 lead. New Orleans will be looking to break a two-game losing streak against New England and capture their first road win in Foxboro since 1995.

WATCH SAINTS-PATRIOTS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: FOX (WVUE Fox-8 locally)

Announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (color analyst), and Shannon Spake (sideline).

WATCH SAINTS-PATRIOTS ON MOBILE

Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app presented by Verizon, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & prime-time games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

LISTEN LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

  • Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play) and Deuce McAllister (color analyst)

National radio: ESPN Radio

  • Announcers: Marc Kestecher (play-by-play) and Rob Ninkovich (color analyst)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

  • Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)

ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE

SAINTS DOME AT HOME PREGAME REPORT PRESENTED BY SANDERSON FARMS
Catch a gameday preview with John DeShazier and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Patriots for 2021 NFL Week 3. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW PRESENTED BY VERIZON:
Fans can get full analysis, highlights and player postgame reactions following the Saints' 2021 Week 3 game against the New England Patriots on the Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

