Ways to Watch: Saints at Patriots 2021 NFL Week 3

SAINTS-PATRIOTS GAME PREVIEW

The Saints (1-1) will continue their three-game leg away from the Caesars Superdome to start the season when they hit leg three with a matchup at the Patriots (1-1) at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass. on Sunday. Both 1-1 teams will be looking to exit the month of September and enter the month of October on the plus side.

The two teams, who feature the highest (Patriots) and fourth-highest (Saints) win totals in the NFL since 2006 enter Sunday's interconference matchup after having faced rugged division foes on the road. New Orleans will be looking to make corrections from a 26-7 loss at the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, while the Patriots handled the New York Jets 25-6 at MetLife Stadium.

The Saints and the Patriots have met 14 times with New England holding a 10-4 lead. New Orleans will be looking to break a two-game losing streak against New England and capture their first road win in Foxboro since 1995.

WATCH SAINTS-PATRIOTS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: FOX (WVUE Fox-8 locally)

Announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (color analyst), and Shannon Spake (sideline).

WATCH SAINTS-PATRIOTS ON MOBILE