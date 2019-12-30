Watch Episode 1 of 'Walking Together Forever, the story of the 2009 New Orleans Saints' at 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30

Episode 1 of our docu-series - "Walking Together Forever, the story of the 2009 New Orleans Saints" - will debut at 8 p.m. central Monday, Dec. 30 on NewOrleansSaints.com, the team app presented by Verizon, the team's Facebook page and YouTube channel.
The first episode, titled "Smelling Greatness," covers the team being formed, offseason workouts and a key motivational speech delivered by Pro Football Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott.
Episodes 2-5 will be released at 8 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. The final two episodes will be released at noon Saturday (Episode 6) and 8 p.m. Saturday (Episode 7).