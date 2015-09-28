Watch Coach Payton's Monday press conference live

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games
McCoy replaced Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games
Davis replaces San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner
Rashid Shaheed latest in line of standout New Orleans Saints returners
'Even if they punt the ball and he gets it at the 15-yard line, and he returns it to the 30-yard line, he gets you in the best field position that's possible'
New Orleans Saints special teams finishes second in Rick Gosselin's 2023 annual rankings
Young Saints helped special teams reclaim standard of excellence
Rashid Shaheed, Demario Davis named to Associated Press All-Pro team
Shaheed voted to first-team; Davis voted to second-team and becomes second Saints player selected All-Pro five consecutive times
New Orleans Saints defense knows what to expect from Falcons' run-heavy offense
'That's what they want to do. As a team, as far as the scheme goes, they want to be able to run the football'
New Orleans Saints' vision for Pro Bowl returner Rashid Shaheed has come to fruition, and then some
'We felt like not only could be he a returner, but we also felt like he could help us out at receiver'
Saints running back Jamaal Williams relishes getting up close and personal with opposing defenses
'I'm not going to go in there light-footing it'
Quarterback Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints attention squarely placed on Sunday's game against Atlanta
'We put ourselves in that position, but we fought back and earned the right to be playing for something at the end of the year'
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr on his best stretch of play this season entering Sunday's game against Atlanta
Has completed 73 percent of passes for 10 touchdowns, two interceptions in last four games
New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave battled through struggles to produce second consecutive 1,000-yard season
'There's always going to be ups and downs, but it's about how you get up from it, how you bounce back from it'