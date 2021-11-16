Vote for your Saints: NFL Pro Bowl 2022 voting begins Tuesday

Show the love for your favorite Saints players and cast your vote to send them to Las Vegas for the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl!
Fan voting begins Tuesday, November 16, 2021 and ends Thursday, December 16, 2021. Visit NFL.com/ProBowlVote to submit your ballot daily. Fans will also have the chance to vote on Twitter beginning December 1 with voting on the final 48 hours (December 15-16) via Twitter will count as double.
Five New Orleans Saints were voted to the 2021 Pro Bowl. Tackle Terron Armstead, defensive end Cameron Jordan, running back Alvin Kamara, cornerback Marshon Lattimore and guard Andrus Peat were selected to the NFC squad. It marked the 13th consecutive season that the club has at least one Pro Bowl selection and all five players were repeat Pro Bowlers.
New Orleans Saints players take to the field at the 2020 National Football League Pro Bowl.