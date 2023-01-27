Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Safety Tyrann Mathieu

New Orleans native posts one of his most productive seasons in first year with the Saints with a career high 91 tackles, three interceptions

Jan 27, 2023 at 09:00 AM
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu in action throughout the 2022 season.

Tyrann Mathieu 2022 season analysis:

Safety Tyrann Mathieu started all 17 games for the New Orleans Saints in his first season with the team, and led his hometown team with three interceptions. Mathieu also totaled eight passes defensed, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a career-high 91 tackles, a sack and three tackles for loss in his 10th NFL season. Mathieu received votes for the All-Pro team.

Best game of Tyrann Mathieu's 2022 season:

He had a season-high 11 tackles, including one tackle for loss, in New Orleans' 17-10 victory over Cleveland. Mathieu's performance helped the Saints contain Cleveland's formidable run game on a sub-freezing day. Honorable mention was the previous week, when he had a sack, two passes defensed and six tackles in a win over Atlanta.

Best quote from Tyrann Mathieu's 2022 season:

"It's most definitely a dream. I think having an opportunity to represent this team, to be a part of this locker room, I've always been a fan of the way the Saints play football. Just to have that opportunity means a lot to me. More than anything, I just want to take advantage of it and make the most of it."

Photos: Tyrann Mathieu | 2022 Saints Season Recap

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu in action throughout the 2022 season.

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu in action throughout the 2022 season.
Advertising