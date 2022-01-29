Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith achieves 50 targets for second consecutive year | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith 2021 season analysis:
In a season where he was bothered by nagging injuries, Tre'Quan Smith was still able to achieve 50 targets for his second consecutive season. From those 50 targets, he caught 32 passes for 377 yards, 18 first downs, and three touchdowns. Smith had one fumble, but it was able to be recovered by New Orleans so it did not count as a fumble lost.
New Orleans Saints WR Tre'Quan Smith's best game of the 2021 season:
It came in the final week against the Atlanta Falcons. He had five receptions for 76 yards and one insane touchdown grab. In a near-perfect recreation of the "Helmet Catch," Smith was able to reel the ball in using his head for the score. New Orleans would go on to win 30-20.
New Orleans Saints WR Tre'Quan Smith's best quote from the 2021 season:
"Yeah, I feel like I've been getting better each week. Just with the little things basically making all my plays. Basically, I feel like I'm getting very comfortable back to where I was before I was injured. And it's just going to take step by step each and every week just trying to get better at the little things in perfecting my craft. But honestly, I definitely feel like I've been getting better each week since I've been back." Tre'Quan Smith
