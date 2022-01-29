Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith achieves 50 targets for second consecutive year | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Smith only played in 11 games in 2021

Jan 29, 2022 at 09:01 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
trequan-smith-touchdown-week-18-2021-at-falcons

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith 2021 season analysis:

In a season where he was bothered by nagging injuries, Tre'Quan Smith was still able to achieve 50 targets for his second consecutive season. From those 50 targets, he caught 32 passes for 377 yards, 18 first downs, and three touchdowns. Smith had one fumble, but it was able to be recovered by New Orleans so it did not count as a fumble lost.

New Orleans Saints WR Tre'Quan Smith's best game of the 2021 season:

It came in the final week against the Atlanta Falcons. He had five receptions for 76 yards and one insane touchdown grab. In a near-perfect recreation of the "Helmet Catch," Smith was able to reel the ball in using his head for the score. New Orleans would go on to win 30-20.

Related Links

New Orleans Saints WR Tre'Quan Smith's best quote from the 2021 season:

"Yeah, I feel like I've been getting better each week. Just with the little things basically making all my plays. Basically, I feel like I'm getting very comfortable back to where I was before I was injured. And it's just going to take step by step each and every week just trying to get better at the little things in perfecting my craft. But honestly, I definitely feel like I've been getting better each week since I've been back." Tre'Quan Smith

2021 Saints Season Photos: Tre'Quan Smith

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.
1 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.
2 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.
3 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.
4 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.
5 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.
6 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.
7 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints/NFL LCC
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.
8 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.
9 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.
10 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.
11 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.
12 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.
13 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.
14 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.
15 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.
16 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.

AP Images
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.
17 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.
18 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints/NFL LCC
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.
19 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.
20 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.
21 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints/NFL LCC
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.
22 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.
23 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.
24 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.

Michael Nance/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.
25 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith in action during the 2021 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints/NFL LCC
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Safety Marcus Williams has yet another standout season | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Williams was also named second team All-Pro by Pro Football Focus
news

Wide receiver Deonte Harris has career season in 2021 | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Harris' production increased drastically for the Saints
news

David Onyemata posts another successful campaign | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Onyemata made his presence felt on the field
news

Three tight ends started games for the New Orleans Saints in 2021 | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Juwan Johnson, Adam Trautman, and Nick Vannett all started games
news

Defensive end Marcus Davenport battles through injuries, posts great season | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Davenport made his presence felt in his 11 games played this season
news

New Orleans Saints tackle attrition at position by using six starters | Saints Position Season Recap 2021 

Ramczyk, Armstead started same game six times at tackle in 2021
news

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore keeps getting better | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Pro-Bowler showed improvement in every major category in 2021
news

Wide receiver Marquez Callaway makes big leap in second year | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Callaway finished the season as the team leader in receiving yards
news

Linebacker Demario Davis produces another All-Pro season for New Orleans Saints | Saints Player Recap 2021

Davis led Saints in tackles for fourth straight year
news

Running back Alvin Kamara was face of New Orleans Saints offense in 2021 | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Kamara led team in rushing, receptions and touchdowns
news

Defensive end Cam Jordan turns in another standout season for New Orleans Saints | Saints Player Season Recap 2021

Saints Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee had 12.5 sacks, topped 100 sacks for career
Advertising