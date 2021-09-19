Transcripts of Coach Sean Payton, Jameis Winston press conferences following Week 2 loss to Carolina

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton

Opening comments:

"It's a disappointing loss. Give Carolina credit. We did a number of things, and things that you just can't do to win a game. Offensively, in particular, it's as poor as we've been in a long time around here, and that starts with me. We've got to do a better job going in. Our protection plan wasn't very good. It had nothing to do with us being shorthanded with coaches, or us being away, or the Covid. All of those would be excuses. They played better than us today and deserved to win the football game."

On the problems caused by the Panthers blitz packages:

"It's a zone pressure. We knew coming in they'd have a couple different pressure looks. We didn't handle the communication well enough, we didn't handle the pressures well enough, and we didn't coach it well enough."

On how the Saints adjusted to being without several coaches and if he had to adjust some responsibilities:

"A little bit. As far as game day, we had a few new guys up in the booth, and then we handled the substitutions a little differently. None of that really was a big issue. I think, and I mean this, I think, starting with me, we've got to have a better plan with some of the stuff that we saw. We'd seen it on tape and obviously, we got more of it and didn't handle it well. We clearly didn't work on it well enough and effectively enough, and it kind of bit us in the butt today."

On how much of the offensive issues had to do with Saints quarterback Jameis Winston:

"I think we've got to be careful. We're not assigning responsibility, blame. It starts with me, right now. We'll look at the tape tomorrow. It starts with our plan and us as coaches, and that's where it starts. And that's just the truth."

On if the Saints were able to generate enough pressure on Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold:

"Let me give you this scenario, and you guys I think are smart enough to see it. It was the exact opposite of last week. We became the team that was on the field for however many snaps. We were the team that didn't have any snaps or enough snaps offensively. So therefore, there is an attrition defensively. It's hot. We hung in there. We're going to watch the tape. I'm sure there's going to be a number of plays we're close to making that we've got to clean up. But ultimately the time of possession was way slanted the other way this weekend, and it's hard to win games that way. I'll be honest with you."

On the difficulty of generating any momentum offensively when the Saints only had 11 plays halfway through the second quarter:

"You're constantly looking to pick up some momentum. Despite where you're at in the game and how you've played, you're still in it. You're still trying to generate a drive, but we just weren't able to do that. And again, clearly, that performance starts with me. And I say that. I'm just telling you, we're going to watch the tape and there's going to be a number of plays that we wished maybe we had approached it differently. Start by giving credit to Carolina. But struggled to find any rhythm."

On the play of the Saints defense:

"I thought they battled hard. They were on the field a lot. And if you were down on the field, you felt the temperature. And the amount of snaps that they had early, it's not the formula that you need to win games."

On his message to the team after a game like this:

"It's a long season. We've certainly got to see this tape and make the corrections. I say this all the time, and it's the truth. After the full day tomorrow, we've got to refocus and get on to the next game. It's that simple. We've got to be able to put this one behind us the same way we had to do it last week and get on to the next game."

On how close cornerback Marshon Lattimore and defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson were to playing:

"We kind of went through the week. We just kind of went back and forth. We'll see where they are at the start of next week."

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston

How difficult it was today with the rush?

"Just got to get better. Get us better protections and just communicate better out there."

How loss of coaching staff affected game?

"Not at all. We just have to push forward, man, put this one behind us. Build on the positives and eliminate the negatives and come back next week ready to fight and compete."

If it was difficult to find rhythm on offense

"I think rhythm is a big part of offensive success so we will find that. We will find a way to play the football that we like to play. We are going to learn from this one."

Thoughts on interceptions

"Still got to make good decisions. They came at inopportune times. I don't want to have us in that position in the first place, but still have to take care of the football and do our best to win the turn over battle."

Adjustments to slow down defensive pressure.

"I think the biggest thing is just playing the football that we play. Being efficient on first and second downs. Not being in long down and distances and just getting the defense off rhythm and making sure we are in the best position. Staying ahead of the chains and executing."

What the Panthers were doing to pressure and if anything caught the offense by surprise

"I have to communicate better. I have to be louder. Our first time on the road. Definitely have to be able to use my voice to communicate to the offensive lineman the protection and what we want."

His message to the offense

"Just keep fighting. That is the biggest thing. We are going to put this one behind us. We will get better. We will pick up our tempo. I will get better from a communication standpoint and get more efficient on first and second downs."

His level of frustration with offensive play by third or fourth quarter

"I've just got to a better job communicating. I think that is the biggest thing. We have to continue to push forward and like I said eliminate the negatives and just build on the positives man. I have been a part of these games before. A lot of people have been a part of these games before. We can't let this game affect us heading into next week."

If they expected the amount defensive pressure

"We definitely just have to be on top of communication. I think that is the biggest thing. They did a good job over there on their side. But we have to be, I have to be able to take full responsibility of communicating to the offensive line and making sure we are in the right place at the right time."

Experience with his first real road game in two years