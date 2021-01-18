Transcript: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Postgame Quotes | Saints-Buccaneers 2020 Divisional

BUCCANEERS QUARTERBACK TOM BRADY

(On how Tampa Bay's defense put the offense in positions to succeed)

"The defense was incredible all game. The turnovers were huge. Last time we played them, we lost the turnover [margin], minus three. Today was plus four – you're not going to lose many games when you're plus four. Just a great effort – they came up huge. Offensively, made some plays when we needed to. The running game was great, the line protected great up front – just a great week of prep. Really proud of our team and everything we put in to get to this point. There's only four teams left – we're one of them. It's tough to get to this point, so we need a big week [and] a great week of practice. We've got one of the best teams in the league, obviously, in Green Bay. [They are] the top seed, Aaron [Rodgers] is playing incredible [and] they've got a great defense, so it's going to be a great matchup."

(On if this trip to a conference championship game feels different than his previous trips)

"[I'm] just so proud of everyone – the whole organization. Our coaches have put in so much work and effort getting us to this point and preparing us every day – just done an amazing job. Guys really come together – it's a really unique team. We have great chemistry, we have fun at practice and we've worked really hard to get to this point, just like the other three teams remaining. It's hard to get to this point – there's nothing guaranteed from this point forward – but we've got to go out there and we're going to have to play our very best to beat one of the best teams in the league."

(On how well the younger players on the team handled the spotlight)

"They played incredible. This team has been doing that all year at different times. The defense has picked us up, some weeks the offense has been a little bit better. Special teams has been so consistent. The way the defense played today – they were spectacular. The way the offensive line played, Leonard [Fournette], 'Ro' (Ronald Jones II) – it was just huge. All those guys came up big and we talked about it all week what we were going to need to win [and] to get it accomplished. It's a long ways from the last time we played these guys at home. We started the season here and it's a lot better feeling sitting in this tent this time around than the first time I was sitting here about 18 weeks ago."

(On what it meant to defeat New Orleans after losing both regular season meetings)

"It feels great, obviously, to beat a great football team. That's what feels best. It's a team effort and again, it just speaks to the commitment level of everyone in the organization – the coaches, the players and everyone coming together. To beat great teams like this – this team has been one of the best teams in the league for a long time. 13-3 a few years ago, 13-3 last year, 12-4 this year. They do a lot of things the right way and I knew for us going into this week, we had to play a great game. Our defense stepped up [and] played huge, our offensive line was incredible – it was just a hard-fought game [and] a very physical game. We'll need to get our rest the next couple of days and then be ready to go for practice on Wednesday."

(On how the team prepares for cold temperatures in Green Bay for the NFC Championship Game)

"You've just got to have some mental toughness, wear some warm clothes and be ready to go. It's chilly, man. That's January football [in the] northeast [and] Midwest. We'll be prepared. The team that plays the best is going to win, not the team that's the coldest. We're going to have to go out there and play well. We're going to be challenged and it's going to be a great game."