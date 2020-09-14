Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Transcript: Saints RB Alvin Kamara Postgame Quotes | Saints-Buccaneers 2020 Week 1

Get postgame reactions from New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara

Sep 13, 2020 at 09:03 PM

SAINTS RUNNING BACK ALVIN KAMARA

(On signing a contract extension)
"It's great. There's a lot going on behind that. It's definitely a blessing being in this organization. Thanks to Mickey (Loomis) and the whole crew that work behind the scenes to get it done. I'm here. I'm definitely excited."

(On the struggles early)
"They weren't doing too much. We started slow. We needed to get into a flow. It was the first game. I am sure we will look at the film and see the things that we could have done better. I don't think they did too much to deter us of what we wanted to do. We need to get into our own flow."

(On how he felt today)
"I felt pretty good. It was a little bit of a slow start, but we got going and put some points up. I'm feeling good and happy to be back."

(On if the weirdness in the offseason played in not finding the rhythm)
"I think it could be that. I don't think they really did anything to stop us. We just needed to find our flow and get into a rhythm. It's the first week. I think next week that we will be better."

Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints playing host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
