Transcript: Saints RB Alvin Kamara Postgame Quotes | Saints-Buccaneers 2020 Week 1

SAINTS RUNNING BACK ALVIN KAMARA

(On signing a contract extension)

"It's great. There's a lot going on behind that. It's definitely a blessing being in this organization. Thanks to Mickey (Loomis) and the whole crew that work behind the scenes to get it done. I'm here. I'm definitely excited."

(On the struggles early)

"They weren't doing too much. We started slow. We needed to get into a flow. It was the first game. I am sure we will look at the film and see the things that we could have done better. I don't think they did too much to deter us of what we wanted to do. We need to get into our own flow."

(On how he felt today)

"I felt pretty good. It was a little bit of a slow start, but we got going and put some points up. I'm feeling good and happy to be back."