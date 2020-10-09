Transcript - Nick Easton Conference Call 10/9/20 | Week 5 vs. Chargers

New Orleans Saints Center/Guard Nick Easton

Video Call with New Orleans Media

Friday, October 9, 2020

What stands out about the Chargers defensive front, I know they've got two really good ends. Is there anything else that stands out to you?

"Man, they're talented across the board. They have got guys who can push the pocket, (and) they have got guys who can rush really well. So there's really not a weakness in their front."

You've been called into duty several times at several different positions this year, like last year. How do you keep finding that motivation when guys continue to go down and filling in for them wherever you need to be?

"Yeah, I don't think there's any motivation necessary. I mean, for me, personally, the game is a joy to play. And just to be out there with my teammates, and having fun and scoring points. It's fun in itself. So that's really my motivation."

The flexibility required to, you know, kind of move from side to side on the line. I guess, just what is involved in that for you particularly?

"This year is a little crazy for everybody, right, with COVID, the new requirements. Bigger practice squad, flexibility is key. So, I mean, for me, you know, it's a process every week going and getting your work in and getting sets in on each side is important to see you feel comfortable on the right and left and center if need be. So, yeah, it's a total package. I think everybody's got to be flexible this year and it's something I try and pride myself on."

Nick, I don't want to say you weren't expecting to come in playing a lot this year. But the reality is a signed Andrus Peat to a big extension and they use a first round pick on Cesar Ruiz so just what were your expectations coming into 2020 and is this you're just kind of been different just because of the way things are shaking out.

"It is a blessing to have so many talented teammates. You look around you have got in the room with me, you got all-pro (Ryan Ramczyk), first rounders (Ramczyk, Peat, Ruiz), Pro Bowl (Armstead, Peat), all-rookie (Erik McCoy). It's awesome to be around such talented guys. And it really makes my job when I go in there a lot easier. So I have no complaints. It's a joy to play with these guys."

What's the process like just maintaining and building chemistry with two different tackles and on both sides? What do you do to keep that up?

"Reps are the number one thing, but those guys make my job so much easier. They are so talented and the tape speaks for itself. But right and left. It is so fun to play with those guys."

James Hurst is back from suspension this week and what's it been like getting him back involved in things?

"James is awesome. We really missed them when he was gone. First of all, he's a great guy, great personality to have in the room. Really smart, really hard worker. So we're excited to have him back and get him back in the rotation and get him rolling."

We just talked to Alvin Kamara and he mentioned the energy you bring when you're on the field, like in the huddle, he says he notices it, is that something that you really try to bring with you on the field is, you know, making sure that you know, you've got some energy and that everybody knows you're out there?

"Yeah, it's funny you say that? I don't really think about it. It's just, that's just how I am when I'm out there. That's just how I play and when I'm out there, it's fun, it's passionate and just trying to enjoy the time."