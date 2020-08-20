Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Training Camp

Transcript: New Orleans Saints Senior Offensive Assistant Curtis Johnson training camp interview - Thursday, Aug. 20

Johnson spoke with media about Michael Thomas' motivation

Aug 20, 2020 at 02:17 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints Senior Offensive Assistant Curtis Johnson
Video Conference with New Orleans Media
Thursday, August 20, 2020

Earlier in the summer, you were talking about your first meeting with Michael Thomas. And I was wondering if you could elaborate on, I guess that second meeting, when you learned you're going to be working together and also just how long it took you to figure out what makes this guy tick?
"Well, Mike was an extremely great competitor. So it really doesn't take much to make him tick. The only thing I had to do is just figure out the way the best way to motivate him. You don't have to do much you just draw the plays up. He'll get it figured out. But in our meetings he's, we're very, I would say closer than close right now. He comes over to my house. Matter of fact, he's closer to my wife than he is with me, so I hope nothing's going on there (laughter)."

One of the things we've heard about Ty Montgomery is that he's kind of bouncing between the receiver room and the running back room. Can you just talk about sort of the vision for him and how you guys are working together to kind of find a good place for him?
"Extremely good player. He's been spending most of time in a running back room. I love what I see. He has great hands, he can run real real well. He's a catch and run guy. extremely good balance, great vision. He runs routes tat let you know he's a receiver, also. I look as much as I can give time and I would love to have (him) but he's spending a lot of time right now in the running back room."

Following up on an earlier question who actually really have to do much to motivate Michael Thomas or something where you kind of like jab at him and you know, it's going to make him really mad and then he's going to use that to fuel?
"Mike's the type of guy that I've never been around a guy that loves to practice loves to compete, loves to have success. So it's just kind of putting him in a right position and every once in a while, I'd say, once every two weeks, I have to say something just getting (him) going a little bit, but, but that's very seldom. Mike's going (to) come (out), he's going to practice, he's a pro, he's competitive. Unlike a lot of guys in pro football, this guy's a competitor. For example, I call him a violator because it's supposed to be a walkthrough and he doesn't run through, he just goes fast all the time. So, that's the kind of kid Mike is. I love working with (him)."

Emmanuel Butler is the guy that really kind of got all of our attention last training camp and, you know, we saw some clips him, you know, starting off this training camp pretty good. Where do you see him improving? And what do you think he needs to do to kind of find a way to, to kind of improve his chances of making this roster?
"He's playing well right now. I just think as the installs go, it's early in camp, we're really just starting to practice. We just need to see him just continue to get better and better. And I think all those things sort itself out. Right now, I'm just trying to figure out who's in, making sure guys get lined up. It's just so early, just like our third real practice, getting them lined up, making sure these guys get enough reps. So right now, the evaluation process is a little bit slow. It's just getting them being able to compete to evaluate tools, so we can evaluate them."

Related Content

Transcript: New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael training camp interview - Thursday, Aug. 20
news

Transcript: New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael training camp interview - Thursday, Aug. 20

Carmichael spoke with media about installing the offense under unusual circumstances due to COVID-19
Check out the game action between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
news

Transcript: New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas training camp interview - Thursday, Aug. 20

Thomas spoke with media about playing alongside Emmanuel Sanders, young talent in the receiving corps
Transcript: New Orleans Saints running back Ty Montgomery training camp interview - Thursday, Aug. 20
news

Transcript: New Orleans Saints running back Ty Montgomery training camp interview - Thursday, Aug. 20

Montgomery spoke with media about settling into the Saints offense and working with Drew Brees
Head inside Saints Training Camp practice as our players, coaches and staff take the field to prepare for the 2020 NFL season.
news

Transcript: New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins training camp interview - Thursday, Aug. 20

Jenkins spoke with media about his leadership on and off the field
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches from the sideline during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull )
news

Transcript: New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton training camp interview - Thursday, Aug. 20

Payton spoke with media about his proposed postseason bubble idea and camp competition
Take a look at assistant head coach Dan Campbell in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.
news

Transcript: New Orleans Saints Assistant Head Coach/Tight Ends Coach Dan Campbell training camp interview - Thursday, Aug. 20

Campbell spoke with media about a deep and talented tight end room
Take a look at offensive line coach Dan Roushar in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.
news

Transcript: New Orleans Saints Offensive Line Coach Dan Roushar training camp interview - Thursday, Aug. 20

Roushar spoke with media about his initial impressions of Cesar Ruiz
Transcript: New Orleans Saints running backs coach Joel Thomas training camp interview - Thursday, Aug. 20
news

Transcript: New Orleans Saints running backs coach Joel Thomas training camp interview - Thursday, Aug. 20

Thomas spoke with media about the evolution of Alvin Kamara
Transcript: New Orleans Saints quarterbacks coach Joe Lombardi training camp interview - Thursday, Aug. 20
news

Transcript: New Orleans Saints quarterbacks coach Joe Lombardi training camp interview - Thursday, Aug. 20

Lombardi spoke with media about Jameis Winston, limited turnovers in recent years
The pads are on at Saints Training Camp. Check out photos from Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.
news

Transcript: Bennie Fowler training camp conference call - Wednesday, August 19

New Orleans Saints wide receiver spoke with media about his impressions of Drew Brees
Take a look at special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.
news

Transcript: Darren Rizzi training camp conference call - Wednesday, August 19

New Orleans Saints special teams coordinator spoke with media about early impressions from specialists

Advertising