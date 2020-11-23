Transcript - New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill and Saints players postgame quotes | Saints-Falcons 2020 Week 11

WIDE RECEIVER MICHAEL THOMAS

On how the offense operated with Taysom Hill:

"Man, he played tremendous. I can tell, all throughout the week, his preparation, I can see the look in his eyes. He was ready for the moment every day. He found a way to win today. And he just progressed today and everyone saw it. And I'm very proud of him. And man, I'm kind of at a loss for words because I know he's been waiting for that moment and he finally got it. And he showed what he could do and we still have a lot of room for improvement. That's the exciting thing."

On how the offense changed and/or stayed the same:

"Sean (Payton) gives us a game plan and we go out there and execute it to the best of our abilities. You know, we don't worry too much about, you know, anything else, just executing our play. And going out there playing fast, playing with tempo and making our plays when our number is called. And, you know, our defense played lights out today. So, it was just a fun game out there seeing a lot of guys step up and make plays."

On his confidence coming back from injury:

"Man, I'm just out here to compete with my teammates and secure the victories. My body will heal when it heals, it's a process. It's a long season, right now in the middle of the season, I mean, everyone's probably dealing with something. So, as long as I find ways to improve and throughout the week, keep working and enhancing my treatment. I'm out here to help my teammates, I'm going to do it."

On the week of preparation with Taysom Hill at QB:

"No, he was ready. All week, he was ready for his opportunity. He knew his number was being called. He went out there and he did his thing and I am just proud of him. And I can't wait to see what he does next week, because he is just going to keep improving. He's a football player with a lot of discipline. And he loves the game and I love playing with him."

On connections with Taysom Hill:

"Which one, the terrible drop I had? I do not think we ran that play exactly back, but I was really disappointed in myself on that drop. Taysom (Hill) has a fast ball. But that was a great ball. All of his passes today were great. On point. I could have caught them all. And that was 100% on me but we executed and moved on. I felt like I got better throughout the game, so that was good."

On if adjustments needed to be made having Hill at QB:

"No, the adjustment was my hands. Catch the ball."

On his confidence about getting a game with opportunities to catch balls:

"It's a long season. It's a long season. One thing I knew coming into this week, that our team needed to execute and play at a high level. And I knew the opportunity was here. And another thing was Taysom Hill. I just wanted to be out there, help him, support him and have his back. So, whenever he threw the ball to me, and I know that goes for all the other receivers too. They were just ready to make a play to help him, help this offense have success."

On feeding off the defense:

"Oh, we feed off them, 100%, man. 100 %. Even the special teams, they made some great plays today too. The defense, man, that pass rush. You know, Atlanta has some great receivers. So, shout out to secondary too. They played tremendous. So, you know, that defense right there is trending in the right direction. And I'm excited to see how far they can take it. Because there's so much more room for improvement on defense also. And everyone knows that in the building. So as long as we keep stacking these wins and getting better and doing our job, I think we'll be a very successful team."

On Taysom Hill's passing game efforts:

"I was proud of him to just lean on the guys around him. You know, don't take all those hits running the ball. You know, lean on us, allow us to make it right. Let's compliment each other. And I feel like that's what we did. Like I said, I am just proud of him. Man, he played tremendous."

On the chemistry between him and Taysom Hill:

"I feel like it's a combination of development and just, execution throughout the week of practice. You know, allowing him, like running that route exactly how we'll run it on Sunday. So, that he knows where I'll be at and he knows where to put the ball and just execute in the preparation. And that's how you build confidence throughout the week. And then on Sunday, he gives me opportunities and I make them right."