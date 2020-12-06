Transcript - New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill and Saints players postgame quotes | Saints-Falcons 2020 Week 13

WIDE RECEIVER MICHAEL THOMAS

Was Taysom Hill quicker on the trigger this week? Did you see him getting rid of it faster, being more decisive? Talk a little bit about what you've seen in his development in three weeks?

"I've just seen a guy come in and handle the situation very well. He's improved week in and week out. He's getting more comfortable, obviously, you can see that. And you can tell a guy that loves football and just wants to win. So, whenever you have a guy like on your team, we just want to help him and make him right and complement him and make his job that much easier when he throws you the ball."

What's the chemistry sort of been like with you and Taysom (Hill)? Are you starting to develop that chemistry?

"Yeah, whatever he asks for me to do, however he wants me to run it and wherever he needs to be, when my number's called I'm trying to be there and be exactly where he needs me to be. So, we've just been working on that in practice. Like I said, he's improved week in and week out. Sky's the limit for him, because he's the guy that wants to learn and (is) willing to get better. And I love that about him."

Can you describe what you saw on that, I think it was a 3rd and 17, you ran it right to the sticks and Taysom (Hill) kind of stuck it on you? Can you describe what you saw in that play?

"We knew the situation. During the week we practiced third down and Coach (Payton) right when we come to the huddle, he always tells us, know the down and distance, know what we got to get on the field. So, when your number is called, and the play presented itself we're still trying to get some more plays and we're still trying to get first downs to move the chains. So whatever it takes, you've always got to get your depth and make sure you get it. You can't just cut off the route short or not be where the quarterback needs you when it's time to make a play. So, I just ran a play that came in when they called and execute it to a high level. And me and Taysom (Hill) were on the same page. And I knew what it was, it was have to have it third down (to convert)."

Can you just talk in general about how good it feels to win nine straight games despite the fact you guys have had some significant injuries, some games that have been tight that force different kinds of wins, just feeling good about winning nine straight and actually clinching the playoffs today?

"Yeah, it's definitely a blessing to be in this situation. I feel like it's the culture that we've built since I've gotten here. We've slowly built it. And we demand it, we demand it now. We demand success, we demand excellence, we come into it, home or away, we're coming to win games, we're not just coming here to play the team we're going against. As long as we keep that mindset, with the coaches that we have, and the skillset we have on both offense, defense and special teams, we're a very dominant team and everyone knows that."