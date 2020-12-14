Transcript - New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill and Saints players postgame quotes | Saints-Eagles 2020 Week 14

QUARTERBACK TAYSOM HILL
On whether he feels the two-minute drill in the last six minutes of the game took too long and whether he can fully operate a no-huddle offense:
"I feel like we can. I think there's an element of what we're doing offensively is so personnel driven. I think sometimes when we're obviously trying to go fast and knew we were up against the clock and needed to score, we wanted to make sure we were running our best stuff. Some of that, as I mentioned, is personnel driven where you start to do two-minute stuff and you're really limited in your substitutions and what you can do. That was really the reason why we were doing what we did at that point."
On what he attributes the slow first half to:
"I don't know. It's hard to say just without watching the film. I just feel like there were little things every drive that killed drives. We weren't converting on third down. Some of those were favorable situations where we were third-and-short and manageable where you're trying to get to. At the end of the day, I think obviously we came out flat. I think you have to credit Philly for the way they came out and played us. They got after us the first half."
On what he saw during the fourth-down play when he was sacked in the fourth quarter:
"We were trying to take a shot. We thought we would get a look that would be advantageous to go over the top. We didn't get that. As I was scrambling, I was trying to see if [Saints WR] Tre'Quan [Smith] on the sideline had kind of uncovered and he had worked to get open. As I was doing that obviously I got hit in the back. That was the intent there. I think in hindsight it's one of those where you can just throw the ball up to a man when it's fourth down. I was really trying to see if Tre'Quan came open on the sideline. That was my thought process."
On how he navigates the balance between staying in the pocket to find someone down the field and running when pressure is coming in:
"It's a work in progress. I think sometimes they get you and sometimes you get them. I would say when I feel pressure my eyes are down the field and I'm trying to find a guy to get the ball to. It's just finding that balance of man, you could go get seven, eight, nine, 10 yards before contact. I think it's one of those things that we will in the future continue to be more and more comfortable with that. Certainly from a scrambling aspect and what our rules are, and our receivers expecting to get the ball when they see me outside the pocket."
On whether this loss feels different than losing in September or October when the stakes aren't as high with regards to the number one seed:
"We know every game is important in the NFL. While I would say every game is important, we knew what was at stake. We knew what was at stake here. Which again is why as I think about that game we should've played better in the first half. I have to take some blame for that as a quarterback. I think at the end of the day this one does sting a little bit because we knew what was at stake. We worked really hard to put ourselves in this situation to be in the driver's seat where we could control our own destiny. Yeah, I would say this feels a little bit different."
On whether it was frustrating to lose a fumble today:
"I mean you never want to lose a fumble. It's fourth down. You're standing in the play. You get hit in the back. It is what it is. I don't know what the outcome would've been differently if you chuck the ball versus trying to make something happen in that situation."
SAFETY MALCOLM JENKINS
What kind of stress did Jalen Hurts put on just with his legs today and whether it was extending plays or, you know, those design run plays?
"I think it's obvious that his ability to run and not only, put stress on us as a defense in the run game, but also in the pass game, his ability to scramble and it just adds another element into the run phase. You need all 11 to be able to stop the run. So, they did a great job, obviously giving him opportunistic looks, good runs, good passes to be able to take care of the football, not putting it in harm's way. And he executed. So, hats off to them."
How tough is this loss to swallow just considering what you all had in front of you as the number one seed and everything?
"Still got it in front of us, we've just got to play. At the end of the day, you can't control everything, but the game in front of you. We thought we had an opportunity, didn't play well early in the game, dug ourselves and back out. So, obviously, frustrating, but for us, our goals are very much alive and in front of us. Really good opponent coming up next week. So, it's really about making sure that we make the corrections and show up better next week."
How long did it take you guys to adjust to what the Eagles were doing with Jalen Hurts. And I guess what was that adjustment specifically, it looked like in the second half you were trying to bring more pressure on him?
"It really wasn't much of an adjustment, we played the same calls throughout the game. We executed a little better in the second half and created some negative plays, got them behind the sticks, that helped us out on third down. But nothing really elaborate or unique. We just executed the plan better. And that's what we needed to start the game. So a little bit too late."
Can you explain what happened on the 82-yard touchdown run? I know with you in particular it looked like he just got his stiff arm right in the exact, right place maybe to take you out of that one. But in general, what happened to free him up so much?
"It sounds like you know what happened."
But obviously, there's usually more than just one defender, to stop a guy from having the rest of the play. What do you think happened on that play in general?
"I mean, for me, as a post safety, whatever happens up front, doesn't really matter. It's my job to get them down and make sure that a bad play doesn't turn worse. I didn't do that. So, that touchdown is on me."
Sean Payton mentioned he felt like guys came out a little flat, what do you think contributed to that?
"Yeah, I don't know. I don't, I think anytime you don't execute, it's hard to have energy, and therefore you come out flat. So, I think that the biggest thing is we didn't execute early. So, it's hard to generate energy, it's hard to generate momentum when you're not playing well. And that leads to looking flat. So, I think for us, is just honing in on the details, making sure everybody does their job, not trying to do too much. And then making the plays that come to you without forcing it. And we got to that later, but obviously a little bit too late."
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles matchup in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.