Transcript - New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill and Saints players postgame quotes | Saints-Eagles 2020 Week 14

QUARTERBACK TAYSOM HILL

On whether he feels the two-minute drill in the last six minutes of the game took too long and whether he can fully operate a no-huddle offense:

"I feel like we can. I think there's an element of what we're doing offensively is so personnel driven. I think sometimes when we're obviously trying to go fast and knew we were up against the clock and needed to score, we wanted to make sure we were running our best stuff. Some of that, as I mentioned, is personnel driven where you start to do two-minute stuff and you're really limited in your substitutions and what you can do. That was really the reason why we were doing what we did at that point."

On what he attributes the slow first half to:

"I don't know. It's hard to say just without watching the film. I just feel like there were little things every drive that killed drives. We weren't converting on third down. Some of those were favorable situations where we were third-and-short and manageable where you're trying to get to. At the end of the day, I think obviously we came out flat. I think you have to credit Philly for the way they came out and played us. They got after us the first half."

On what he saw during the fourth-down play when he was sacked in the fourth quarter:

"We were trying to take a shot. We thought we would get a look that would be advantageous to go over the top. We didn't get that. As I was scrambling, I was trying to see if [Saints WR] Tre'Quan [Smith] on the sideline had kind of uncovered and he had worked to get open. As I was doing that obviously I got hit in the back. That was the intent there. I think in hindsight it's one of those where you can just throw the ball up to a man when it's fourth down. I was really trying to see if Tre'Quan came open on the sideline. That was my thought process."

On how he navigates the balance between staying in the pocket to find someone down the field and running when pressure is coming in:

"It's a work in progress. I think sometimes they get you and sometimes you get them. I would say when I feel pressure my eyes are down the field and I'm trying to find a guy to get the ball to. It's just finding that balance of man, you could go get seven, eight, nine, 10 yards before contact. I think it's one of those things that we will in the future continue to be more and more comfortable with that. Certainly from a scrambling aspect and what our rules are, and our receivers expecting to get the ball when they see me outside the pocket."

On whether this loss feels different than losing in September or October when the stakes aren't as high with regards to the number one seed:

"We know every game is important in the NFL. While I would say every game is important, we knew what was at stake. We knew what was at stake here. Which again is why as I think about that game we should've played better in the first half. I have to take some blame for that as a quarterback. I think at the end of the day this one does sting a little bit because we knew what was at stake. We worked really hard to put ourselves in this situation to be in the driver's seat where we could control our own destiny. Yeah, I would say this feels a little bit different."