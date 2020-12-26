Transcript - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Saints players postgame quotes | Saints-Vikings 2020 Week 16

QUARTERBACK DREW BREES

On how dominant the offensive line was:

"I think so. Today was one of those days where I thought our scheme was really good. I thought that the guys up front did excellent job getting hat on a hat, pushing their guys back. And then our runners did a great job with just hey, man, one cut, go, get what you can. Obviously, we had a couple big runs as well. But I mean, it was really just those chunks, right? Seven, eight yards a pop. The passing game was really just a complement to the run (game) tonight. But listen, everybody played great. We knew what was at stake. Christmas Day game, in our stadium, in front of our fans, really in front of the world, right, and an opportunity to win the division tonight. And we did all those things."

On the importance of winning their fourth straight division title:

"Yeah, listen, it is significant, especially in this division where, normally, we're sending multiple teams to the playoffs. So you're fighting tooth and nail each and every year, especially against your divisional opponents in order to put yourself in a position where you can win one of these titles. For the longest time since we've been here for, since 2006, I feel like every year has been a flip flop. It's another team winning the division. Rarely has there been a scenario where a team has won in consecutive years. Carolina did it, what, I guess '13, '14, '15. And then now we are '17, '18, '19, '20. So listen, that is hard to do with the quarterbacks in this division and with the teams and the fact we're putting multiple playoff teams out there every year. There's a lot to be said about that."

On what is was like watching Alvin Kamara rush for six touchdowns today:

"You know what, it was awesome. It was awesome. I mean, six touchdowns for a running back is just astounding, right? And so, obviously, he got a few in the first half and then kept getting them. And I can remember him scoring and me being like, 'I think that's five.' And then Taysom (Hill) gets a touchdown there in the fourth quarter. And then Sean (Payton) kind of mentioned to me, he said, 'Hey, if Alvin gets one more touchdown, he ties this record with Gale Sayers.' Obviously, you're looking at the scoreboard, we're up three possessions, let's see how close it is. So they go down and score, we get the ball back, at that point it's get a first down and we're on a knee. Well, we had the opportunity, we felt like, hey, let's throw it before the two minute warning and we get the big play to (Adam) Trautman that gets us down in scoring range. So man, some things had to happen there in order to have the opportunity. But then at that point, it's like, man, we're getting this record."

On accomplishing the first goal of winning the division and how the mindset shifts to accomplish the next goal:

"Listen, you win the division and what does that do? Obviously, there's some pride with that, you're a division winner, right? You've earned that, but it guarantees you a home playoff game. And now it's about putting yourself in the best seed possible, especially in this scenario now where only the one seed gets the first round by, right, everybody else is playing ball. But who knows how this thing shakes out, and the best seeds get to host the games. And so, obviously we want to be playing our best football too going into the playoffs. So hopefully we'll continue to get some guys healthy here. We've got a couple extra days being that we played early this week. So man, let's go have another great one next week and then kind of be on the upward swing going into playoffs."