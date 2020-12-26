Transcript - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Saints players postgame quotes | Saints-Vikings 2020 Week 16

QUARTERBACK DREW BREES
On how dominant the offensive line was:
"I think so. Today was one of those days where I thought our scheme was really good. I thought that the guys up front did excellent job getting hat on a hat, pushing their guys back. And then our runners did a great job with just hey, man, one cut, go, get what you can. Obviously, we had a couple big runs as well. But I mean, it was really just those chunks, right? Seven, eight yards a pop. The passing game was really just a complement to the run (game) tonight. But listen, everybody played great. We knew what was at stake. Christmas Day game, in our stadium, in front of our fans, really in front of the world, right, and an opportunity to win the division tonight. And we did all those things."
On the importance of winning their fourth straight division title:
"Yeah, listen, it is significant, especially in this division where, normally, we're sending multiple teams to the playoffs. So you're fighting tooth and nail each and every year, especially against your divisional opponents in order to put yourself in a position where you can win one of these titles. For the longest time since we've been here for, since 2006, I feel like every year has been a flip flop. It's another team winning the division. Rarely has there been a scenario where a team has won in consecutive years. Carolina did it, what, I guess '13, '14, '15. And then now we are '17, '18, '19, '20. So listen, that is hard to do with the quarterbacks in this division and with the teams and the fact we're putting multiple playoff teams out there every year. There's a lot to be said about that."
On what is was like watching Alvin Kamara rush for six touchdowns today:
"You know what, it was awesome. It was awesome. I mean, six touchdowns for a running back is just astounding, right? And so, obviously, he got a few in the first half and then kept getting them. And I can remember him scoring and me being like, 'I think that's five.' And then Taysom (Hill) gets a touchdown there in the fourth quarter. And then Sean (Payton) kind of mentioned to me, he said, 'Hey, if Alvin gets one more touchdown, he ties this record with Gale Sayers.' Obviously, you're looking at the scoreboard, we're up three possessions, let's see how close it is. So they go down and score, we get the ball back, at that point it's get a first down and we're on a knee. Well, we had the opportunity, we felt like, hey, let's throw it before the two minute warning and we get the big play to (Adam) Trautman that gets us down in scoring range. So man, some things had to happen there in order to have the opportunity. But then at that point, it's like, man, we're getting this record."
On accomplishing the first goal of winning the division and how the mindset shifts to accomplish the next goal:
"Listen, you win the division and what does that do? Obviously, there's some pride with that, you're a division winner, right? You've earned that, but it guarantees you a home playoff game. And now it's about putting yourself in the best seed possible, especially in this scenario now where only the one seed gets the first round by, right, everybody else is playing ball. But who knows how this thing shakes out, and the best seeds get to host the games. And so, obviously we want to be playing our best football too going into the playoffs. So hopefully we'll continue to get some guys healthy here. We've got a couple extra days being that we played early this week. So man, let's go have another great one next week and then kind of be on the upward swing going into playoffs."
On welcoming Alvin Kamara taking on a heavy workload while he recovers from his injuries:
"Yeah, you know what, I don't know how I was going to feel coming off a game with only five days rest with everything, but I actually felt pretty good. I felt better this week than I did last week. And so listen, that's the goal is just to continue to get better and better each week. Continue to get all the strength back, get all the feel, and rhythm back."
RUNNING BACK ALVIN KAMARA
On scoring six touchdowns:
"Crazy. You know, the O-line did a great job. I didn't really have to do too much. Man, those guys did a great job and the receivers did a great job setting the edge and coming across and doing the dirty work. Man, it just feels good to have one of those days, just for the team, just for offensive morale. So, like I said, I always say this, I'm not focused on personal goals and yards and stuff like that, as long as the team's having success, then personal success will come."
On his cleats:
"Oh, man, I got all of them from my rookie year to right now. And I'm going to keep them too. They're going to go up in my…they will go in the cabinet. They will go into the little cabinet. I have got them all."
On getting a convincing win after two straight losses:
"Yeah, that is the main focus every week. We want to win. So, obviously just dropping two, like we have the past two weeks sucks. But we just had to stay focused and stay focused, kept preparing. Just kind of stay true to what we believe in and focus on what is going on inside our building and we were able to come out and put on a show. A lot of guys' families are here. It's Christmas, obviously, so. Man, it just felt good. We're back in the winning column."
On exchanging the Hall of Fame the fine for his cleats:
"Oh, they're probably going to fine me. If they fine me, whatever it is, I'll just match it and donate it to charity. You know that the Grinch always tries to steal Christmas."
On when he found out about hitting the touchdown record:
"I mean, so when I had three, I went to Coach Thomas, my running back coach. I went to JT (Joel Thomas) and I was like, man, what's the record? And he was like, hold on, let me figure it out. And then he came back to me and told me six. And I was like, let's go, like maybe I can get it. And then Sean (Payton) gave Taysom (Hill) the one touchdown when I had five. I wasn't really worried about it. I was just like, shoot it's all good, whatever, we're right there, I'm second at least. And then (Adam) Trautman went and caught that ball and Drew (Brees) gave him a good ball and he didn't score. I was looking for him to score, but in the back of my mind, I'm like alright, this might be my chance. And Sean (Payton) was like, go. So, I just told the O-line, I was like, get me in there. Let's get it. And we were able to get it. We had the celebration planned out, man. It's a great moment. I wouldn't want to do it with another group."
On how the shifts in motion helped open up lanes:
"Man, I mean, it helps. We got receivers that want to go down there and block and get dirty. You know, with Quez (Marquez Callaway) out there. He's doing a great job, to be in his first year. He's coming on and he's learning and he's excelling, in the role he's playing. Austin Carr, JJ (Juwan Johnson), all of those guys. Man, they're doing what they got to do, (Jared) Cook, Josh Hill. They're doing what they got to do. And not to mention, like I said, the O-line. They're doing a great job, these shifts in motions kind of throw off the defense. And when you have guys that are willing to put in that extra effort to make the scheme work and bring it to life, it makes it all that much more worth it."
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings matchup on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.