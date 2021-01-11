Transcript - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Saints players postgame quotes | Saints-Bears 2020 Wild Card

QUARTERBACK DREW BREES

You look at what Deonte (Harris) did today and obviously like he was a big part of what you were doing, moving the ball downfield. But especially on third down, he had like four third down conversions today. How big was he there for you guys specifically?

"Yeah, listen, he's a great weapon. He can do a lot of things. He's got a really great feel for the game and a lot of our route concepts. And so, we're trying to put him in positions where (there are) good matchups in space, get the ball in his hands and let him do what he does best. He did a great job."

First of all, what read was Latavius Murray on that touchdown?

"He is not. He is not in the progression. There's five other guys or four other guys. And he is actually blocking. And then he was there to cut Khalil Mack. So, he was on the ground. And then he popped up. And I just kind of dished it over (Khalil) Mack's head to Latavius (Murray). So, they played a totally different coverage than what the play was designed for. So, there's nobody open, so I go to scramble, he pops up off the ground. And just had to get the ball to him."

Secondly, I mean, I guess you've spent most of your career figuring you would never meet Tom Brady in a playoff game, unless it was the Super Bowl. Is it pretty remarkable to get that third matchup in this new rivalry already next week?

"Yeah, (I) don't take it for granted. I'm very appreciative of the opportunity. And listen, the minute that he signed with the Bucs and came in the division, you felt like that was going to be a team to contend with, that was going to be a team that had playoff aspirations and beyond, just like us. So, I guess it was inevitable."

After you broke your ribs, did you think the Brees leap basically was off the table forever?

"Yeah, that's a good question. I guess that I hadn't really thought about that one. But, we got to fourth and one there. And I told Sean (Payton), he's looking at the call sheet, trying to figure out what he's going to call and I said, listen, just let me jump over the top. So, that's what we did."

I've also got to ask this, I know you were really fired up and talking into the camera after that, do you like, because they overturned the touchdown, were you like, man, I kind of wish I would have waited on that one?

"No, I thought I was in. I guess I just pulled the ball back a little too soon. But regardless, I guess I'm just going to have to do a few more box jumps tomorrow, when I work out, make sure I can get that extra distance. It was a little further out than normal, but still felt like I got in."

No, I meant specifically when you went up to the camera?

"Well, I didn't go up to the camera, the camera was in my face as I was walking off. I just said, hey, we're going to get in, we were going to get in."

You and Mike Thomas have only played I think 10 quarters of football all year. So, what was it like to finally have him and AK (Alvin Kamara) back on the field with you?

"It was great. It was great to get him in the end zone too. Hopefully we broke the seal and there is a lot more where that came from. But listen, we got some work to do. I think still, just kind of, first time, really, that we're getting everybody together again. Hopefully we get Tre'Quan Smith back this week as well. And there's just so much timing and rhythm that goes into the passing game. And so, many little nuances and things that, when you're playing a lot, it becomes automatic. And that is when, you're really playing at the level that, man, we've been at in many cases around here. But listen, this is playoff football, you know, each game becomes obviously more meaningful. And you've got to continue to fine tune and find ways to play your absolute best football. And listen, we need to improve, we still need to improve. There's still room for that. And so, that's what this week's going to be focused on, is continuing to find those extra little percentage points."

That first long drive in the third quarter, you got a lot of clean pockets on that drive. And that wasn't really the case in the first half. Did you guys change things up at halftime? Did you flip protections around?

"We always do. We always change up protections just, in launch points. Just so defenses cannot get a beat on you. Focused on trying to get the ball out and finding completions, creating matchups and such. I thought we were good on third down today I felt like we were able to do that, well. Even some third and long situations where we just found outlets and guys were able to get first downs. But the guys up front, I felt like did a great job against a really good pass rush front. By sustaining those drives, you end up getting those 12 play, 15 play (drives), we had a few of those drives in the second half, which chewed up a bunch of clock, kept our defense off the field, and fresh. And we were able to get points. And at the end of the day, you know, despite the first half, where we felt like, we weren't really able to capitalize on some of the drives and really get significant points. (The) Defense played lights out. Special teams played really well, played the field position game at times. It was just great complementary football all the way around. And sometimes you've got to do that to win. That's what the great teams do."

Alvin (Kamara) said earlier that you two communicated a lot during the week, you and him? What was that process like for you all?

"Yeah, just texting, as things came up, just texting him kind of my thoughts. And hey, this is a little nuances, this is a little different and be ready for this. So that, you know, when he showed up for game day, it wasn't, like a totally foreign gameplan. And (I) felt like he handled it really well despite the circumstances."

Okay, one other thing real quick. TV cameras caught one of your sons, we couldn't tell who it was, doing the griddy after one of the touchdowns? Did you teach them that dance?

"Which one is that?"