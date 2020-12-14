Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Transcript - New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton postgame quotes | Saints-Eagles 2020 Week 14

Get postgame reactions from New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton

Dec 13, 2020 at 08:06 PM
New Orleans Saints

HEAD COACH SEAN PAYTON

On the offensive struggles in the first half:
"I don't think we did much of anything well in the first half. We just finished talking about it. At halftime, we came out and played with a little more sense of urgency. This league is too good, regardless of who you're playing. We have to be better and do a better job, and that starts with me. I felt we were flat. In the end, we rushed for about 70 yards and got sacked five times. They rushed for 250 yards. We miss a field goal; they make a field goal. Overall, you have to tip your hat to Philadelphia. They deserved to win today."

On Eagles QB Jalen Hurts:
"I felt like he played well. He played exceptionally well. He hurt us. We'll take a look at the tape. Obviously, we didn't do a good enough job of slowing [his run game] down. When a team rushes for 250 yards, not a lot of good can happen. I'll say this – he was impressive just watching him. I thought he played with poise, made some throws, and was smart. He did a good job."

On the fourth-down play call in the fourth quarter:
"Yeah, it ended up being a sack. We got a little bit of a different coverage, and was more of an aggressive call by me; a shock play. That's one of those where I'll want that back relative to the timing in the game. We had the momentum, but kind of had a bust in protection. We were trying to take a shot to score."

On why the team got off to a slow start:
"It's hard to point to one specific thing, but it's something as a coach you think about every week. Are we ready to play? Did we do everything necessary to be ready to play? You evaluate your preparation, and we didn't do a good enough job as coaches, starting with myself, in preparing our guys and getting ready. At halftime, we came back out with a little bit of juice and energy, making it a closer game. But clearly, we didn't play one of our better games today. That was obvious."

On preparing for a running quarterback:
"Each week, we're seeing unique and different offenses. Was this one a little more specific? Yeah, you might say that. Yet, it's an RPO-driven team. [Eagles QB] Jalen [Hurts] played well. He played really well."

On the team's sense of urgency in the fourth quarter:
"We're always mindful of where we're at with the clock and where we're at with our timeouts. There are various tempos that we use. That's what I would say. We play close attention to our tempo."

On whether there is a difference in two-minute offense knowledge between QB Drew Brees and QB Taysom Hill:
"Absolutely. I think that's an easy question to answer. When you take someone who has played as long as Drew, the two-minute is obviously going to be different. Significantly, from an experience standpoint."

