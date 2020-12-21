Transcript - Kansas City Chiefs postgame quotes | Saints-Chiefs 2020 Week 15

CHIEFS COACH ANDY REID

(Opening Statement)

"Clyde (Edwards-Helaire) got twisted up. He had the splits. The X-rays were negative, but we will evaluate him as we go. Emmanuel Smith tweaked his hamstring. You know about the guys who didn't play (Mike) Remmers had the stinger. Darwin Thompson was ill. This was a good football team that we played. We had ups and downs. We had opportunities. There were things where we were off a tick on the offensive side. Defensively, I thought we played good football. Exclude the last drive. I felt like all in all we started the game fast offensively. I thought we beared down on them. It carried through for three quarters and parts of the fourth. I talked (to) them about playing four good quarters of football. Offensively, you have to bear down when you're playing one of the best defenses in football. Everything's not going to be pretty. You have to stay with it, trust each other and go. I thought we did some good things on special teams with the exception of the fumble. We try to keep moving forward and keep getting better as we go. The bottom line is that we won the football game against a good football team. Sean (Payton) does a heck of a job."

(On if they needed toughness to win the game)

"I think so. I felt like that. We needed resiliency and mental toughness. We had drops. We had guys open down the field and we weren't quite able to get to them. We had linemen playing in different spots. These are not excuses, but there is a point where you have to bear down. Things are going to happen and you have to go. I think the guys did a heck of a job with it. They didn't let it bog them down mentally. If they got beat, then they got beat. They got back on the horse, kept going and tried it again. I appreciated the fighting part."

(On the Edwards-Helaire injury)

"He got stretched. You probably saw that where he did the split. Both legs were sore. He is going into evaluation right now. He already got the X-rays done and they were negative."

(On how the offensive line played)

"We scored points against a good defensive front. You are talking about one of the best defensive fronts if not the best statistically. I thought we ran the ball efficiently especially in the second half. We threw the ball well with the exception of a couple of blitzes that they had. They got us at the end, but we were clean for the most part."

(On having a perfect record on the road)

"I'm proud of them for that. It's different when you are on the road. It's unfamiliar territory. You still have to crank it up on the road and rally things. There were a couple of people here, but not as much red as black and gold. I thought the guys did a good job."

(On responding to a team when they have just scored)

"I don't know. I can't tell you that. The way they respond to urgent situations is unique. It doesn't have to do with me or anybody else. It's how they go."

(On the close games)

"You are not trying to do it. You figured this one would be close. This is a good football team. They are coming off a loss, so you figured you would get their best shot. It's like most of the teams that we've played. They bear down and give us what they got. I'm proud of our guys of being mentally strong and working through everything."

(On the offense handling the physicality)

"I thought they were real physical too. I agree with you on that. There back are against the wall. You have two teams that need to win football games right now. I thought our guys did a nice job to run the football like we did and throw the football like we did. We had a couple of more opportunities that let get by us. I thought the guys did a nice job."