Transcript: Chicago Bears Postgame Quotes | Saints-Bears 2020 Wild Card

BEARS HEAD COACH MATT NAGY

Opening Statement:

"It's always difficult coming off a loss at any point. Being it's the end of the season, there are a lot of emotions in that locker room. I appreciate these guys. It's been a long year. I love everyone one of these players and coaches. It's not where we want to be. We understand that we have to grow from this. We have to learn in a lot of different areas. They fight and they care about it. At this moment, I care about them. As far as the game goes, we struggled on third down offense. We were one often. You have to be able to make plays when you get the opportunity against a really good football team. You have to give credit to Sean Payton and that team. They have a lot of great things going there. They're tough. We didn't put it together in all three phases. We know we have to be better. We have to score more points. Defensively, I thought our guys came out and fought. We talked all week about putting the ball on the ground by getting turnovers and takeaways. You could feel the energy and juice on the sideline. That part was good. Offensively, we struggled to get that run game going. We have been a lot better weeks prior. We were able to work off our naked, our boots and our actions, but struggled a bit there. We had a penalty in the red zone that forced a third and 20. We have to learn from that. The offsides on fourth downs. The little things like that. Anthony (Miller) getting disqualified. Our guys have to learn from that. With that I'll go ahead and ask for questions."

On if he believes the team is on track and if any major changes are necessary:

"Making the playoffs today, but we did today has to be a lot better. How do we do that? Every year is going to be a little bit different. That is just a simple fact. I just told the guys in the locker room that for us to get better and be the team that we need to be is something that we will do in the offseason. We will make sure that wherever there is a weakness that we make it a strength. That is going to take everybody. Today wasn't good enough. You look at a team like the Saints that has been there and done that. I think that is a start for us. You can see situation and discipline-wise that we have to be better. We have to be better in a lot of different areas. That's my job to make sure that it happens. We have to learn from that. Every year is a little bit different."

On Anthony Miller getting ejected:

"We spent time on Wednesday morning as a team literally showing and explaining a particular players actions in games and teaching it. That's taking 10-15 minutes out of your day, which is precious. When you do that, it is a valuable lesson. We already knew going into this game about some of that. We talked about how every action has a reaction. We are low on numbers at the wide receiver position and the value of that zebra position for us. Our guys need to be stronger. We can't have that happen. We have to understand that. It's two times that it has happened."

On the trick play and the missed touchdown opportunity:

"I'd be lying to you if I sat her and told you that it didn't hurt. That has been sitting in the playbook for weeks. We have been practicing it. We had it. We have been waiting for the right time. Our guys knew when it was coming early on. It was unfortunate. Again, it's another learning tool. When there is an opportunity to be made against a team like this, you have to make that play. Javon (Wims) knows that. I'm not saying anything that Javon doesn't know. He understands that. Mitch (Trubisky) did a great job of giving him a chance. He put great air on the ball. He didn't make the play. The next step of that is what do we have to do. When that happens, you do not let that affect you. You do not let that deflate you. You say who cares. Let's get the next one. We just never ended up putting points on the board."

On running the ball prior to halftime:

"It was the field position. I didn't like the field position. I told the coaches let's see where we can go here big picture. Let's get a first down or two. The field position was so bad they called a timeout on first down. Then they were out of timeouts. It was the mindset at the time knowing that we were down 7-3 and getting the ball to start the third quarter. You end up getting a first down or two and it flips. You end up going from that four-minute mode into that two-minute mode."

On the explanation of the Cole Kmet penalty:

"The explanation that was told to me was that he was throwing the ball to the player. I couldn't see any replays. Cole and our coaches on staff said that he was throwing the ball to the ref. I was told he was throwing the ball to the player like it was taunting. I still haven't seen a replay on that to this point. That was a big play in the game. Now, it's 3rd and 20. I was confused as to what happened. I have to see what happened. If Cole says he was throwing the ball to the ref, I believe him until I see it."

On losing 8 of 11 going until the offseason:

"You lost this many heading into the end of it. I think us as a staff we have to look at why is that, where is it and how do we get better. Every year is different. I think identity-wise as an offense we created an identity. How do we learn from that? You always have to run the football no matter what your identity is. You have to be able to do that. You might not run for 150 yards in a game, but you're going to have a lot more 2nd and 5's, 2nd and 4's and 2nd and 3's, which then keeps you out of the third and longs. Third and longs against any defense, let alone this defense, is hard. We need to figure out in the next few weeks is who are we and how do we get better. We know this isn't good enough. We need to do whatever we need to do to win a Super Bowl. The goal isn't just to make the playoffs. We need to sit down and evaluate all of that stuff."