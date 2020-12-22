Transcript - Cameron Jordan Conference Call 12/22/20 | Week 16 vs. Vikings

New Orleans Saints Defensive End Cameron Jordan

Video Call with New Orleans Media

Wednesday, December 22, 2020

When you went back and watched the film of the play that resulted in your ejection, what did you see? And what do you have to say about that?

"Yeah, I hate the position that I put the team in, with being ejected from a game, a big game, a fourth quarter, where we didn't get the right call in my mind. But, that's something I have to deal with. That is something that if it happens, it can never happen on my way, talking about being within a play. It was pushing, it was a counter movement, ball had been thrown. I was trying to get the hand off me, his left hand was coming my way. And off a reaction, I went to go push cross. But, the fist was clenched. I watched it, no less than 100 times, the replay. And anytime you have a balled fist, you're putting yourself in danger. So, it made contact with his facemask, the refs did what they thought was necessary, whatever the process was. But, by not being on the field, I hurt the team. So, that's on me. When you have a close game, when you have a game like we were in, that can never happen."

Two-parter, sounds like it was freakish. So, is that something that's happened to you before? They just didn't get called, coincidental? And the second thing is, run defense wise, you guys have been so stout there. Do you just get back to fundamentals to being who you are?

"Yeah, within that play, there was no maliciousness in it. It wasn't like it was a stop in the middle of the play, a thought process. It was something that sort of happened, a reaction. I mean, it worked into a spin move my way, I was just engaged. That was the, you know, the main point of a move, to get the guy off of you. So, when it comes down to it again, that's on me, that's something that can't happen. So the next thing is just focusing on the run, focusing on what we can control. And that is just that. We got Dalvin Cook coming down to the bayou and we have to be ready."

What did it mean to you to tie your dad in Pro Bowl appearances?

"Yeah, that's a huge honor. In my mind, I've seen Seattle, you have Cliff Avril, Mike Bennett. And I've seen Minnesota go Everson Griffen and Danielle Hunter. I thought it was going to be me, Trey Hendrickson, and another defensive end. (I) did not see Trey (Hendrickson) up there. I was confused, but we are here for a Super Bowl. So we have our eyes on a bigger prize. For me to tie pops, that is awesome. In terms of our legacy, the Jordan men have 12 Pro Bowls. But, I'll worry about that in the offseason. What I'm focused on is the Vikings coming in, and how we have to stop the run, make them more dimensional, as well as put a cap on Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson."

Two-parter. I guess you alluded to it a little bit with your reaction about Trey not making the Pro Bowl but Demario (Davis) too. Your reaction to that? And then you became a new dad over the weekend. So, just wanted to ask about that?

"Yeah, I mean, you talk about all-pro Demario Davis, one of the best linebackers in the game right now. To not make the Pro Bowl, that's just something that I feel like, especially when you have a top five defense and you only have two defenders make a Pro Bowl. That's just something that you expect more. The way that he's played, the way Trey's (Hendrickson) played. I mean, the way David Onyemata has played, I thought that he might have slid in there, as well. But to come down to it, again, we can only control what we can control. We got the Vikings coming in, and we've got eyes on a bigger prize. We're still in control of our own destiny in terms of getting in the playoffs and making statements."

You alluded to Dalvin Cook earlier, just what are some of his strengths that he puts on the field?

"Well he's fast, he makes great decisions. And when it comes to the running game, his last couple years, he's put on a show. We have our work ahead of us and I think we have the last couple games, I think we could've done a little bit better in our run game. And we're going to focus on that, get back to our fundamentals, get back to playing our defense that we want to play. And once you make a team one dimensional, we can really start attacking them. So it's going to be on us to do everything we can to affect their offense."

How disappointing is it not to potentially have the number one seed? And how much of a detriment do you think that is going into the playoffs?

"I can't tell you what all it's going to mean in the next two games. I do know, we again, can control it what we can control. We win this game, win the NFC South and we'll worry about our secondary goal to win the bigger picture. I do know that we're going to focus on stopping the run, we're going to focus on putting pressure on (Kirk) Cousins, they've got a strong wide receiving core that we have to put a lid on. So, it's going to be on us. In terms of bigger pictures, what happens if somebody falls, somebody this and that. I'll let you guys worry about that. I am going to go play football the best way I know I can."

How beneficial is that veteran presence that you guys have on this team when it comes to dropping two games in December and making sure you just kind of like, stay on the path despite the kind of late season stumble here?

"Again, at the end of the day, we can only focus on what is ahead of us. I can't look back and stay focused on what happened. We can make our corrections and we have to move forward. It goes along with the 24-hour rule that's already passed. We are focused on the Minnesota Vikings coming in. And once we get over them, then we'll worry about whoever's next. And then we'll head into the playoffs where we're looking to try and win a Super Bowl."

I'm saying like, maybe not every team is able to do that and focus on that individual game. So like, how have you been able to, like really establish that mindset of like, you know, the 24 hour rule is a thing that you are able to enforce every week?

"This is the culture of the locker room. This is the culture of the New Orleans Saints. This is something that's been established long before. So, everybody goes with exactly the same mindset. This is a team that, you know, the defense trusts each other, the offense trusts each other, the team trusts each other. So again, we control what we can control. We don't look back, we look forward after we make our corrections."