Rookie Roots: Story of Saints draft pick Tommy Stevens

"I'd say it was frustrating for Tommy and I, just because we had a certain vision of what his last year of eligibility was going to look like," Moorhead said. "And he started off on fire for the first two-and-a-half, three games and then caught that injury against Southern Miss and really kind of battled to get back from an assortment of injuries throughout the season.

"But as that season began, he was playing as well as anybody in the country and then it's just tough to have an ankle, then have a shoulder, and have to fight those different things. And you understand the urgency of it being your last year. I think if he'd have stayed healthy the whole year, you'd have seen a really, really impressive season."

Still, Tom Stevens said, he was impressed with what he saw of his son off the field.

"A lot of things didn't work out like he envisioned (at Penn State)," Tom Stevens said. "But he handled it the right way, and in my opinion it shows a lot about his character and work ethic. A lot of things didn't go his way and he continued to battle through it. He didn't complain. He soldiered up and fought through it and I'm really proud of him.

"Especially with the injuries at Mississippi State. Seems like it was one thing after another – four separate things inside of nine months, I think it was. He showed me a lot of toughness and I'm really proud of the way he responded. He showed a lot of toughness. Kind of that linebacker mentality that I was hoping to instill in him."

Dixson said it was difficult to watch Tommy Stevens unable to display all his talents.

"He means so much to so many people in our district, just because he's a great kid and always has been," Dixson said. "First-class, a competitor and just somebody that you wanted to root for. So to be at home, and to see him have flashes of success and then have setbacks and adversity, was tough as his coach and somebody that loves him.

"But we talked pretty much every week through his college career, every other week, and I really tried to just give him an outlet outside of talking football all the time, just checking on him as a kid and a person and a student. I feel like with the coaches we had here and how he was brought up, and what he had in college – he was coached to overcome adversity, and that's what football is, and have the right mind-set.