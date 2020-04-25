Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Draft 2020: Five things to know about Tommy Stevens

Get to know quarterback Tommy Stevens, selected 240th by New Orleans in 2020 NFL Draft

Apr 25, 2020 at 06:00 PM
Five things to know about Tommy Stevens selected by the New Orleans Saints with the 240th pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

  1. Stevens is a 6-foot-5, 235-pound quarterback from Indianapolis.
  2. A former three-star prospect, Stevens was ranked as the No. 647 overall player in the 2015 class, per the 247Sports Composite.
  3. Stevens transferred from Penn State after functioning as the team's "Lion" on certain packages to join the Mississippi State Bulldogs as a fifth-year senior ahead of last season.
  4. Stevens' last appearance on a college football field was in the Music City Bowl, when he ended the season on a personal high note. He completed 17-of-26 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing 17 times for 71 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs in the 38-28 loss.
  5. Stevens finished his collegiate career with 1,459 yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions through the air. He also rushed for 887 yards, added 62 receiving yards, and scored a combined 14 touchdowns in non-passing ways.

Photos: Meet the Team - Tommy Stevens | 2020 Saints Draft

With the 240th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints traded up to select QB Tommy Stevens out of Mississippi State.

