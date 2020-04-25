Saints Draft 2020: Five things to know about Tommy Stevens

Five things to know about Tommy Stevens selected by the New Orleans Saints with the 240th pick in the 2020 NFL draft.
- Stevens is a 6-foot-5, 235-pound quarterback from Indianapolis.
- A former three-star prospect, Stevens was ranked as the No. 647 overall player in the 2015 class, per the 247Sports Composite.
- Stevens transferred from Penn State after functioning as the team's "Lion" on certain packages to join the Mississippi State Bulldogs as a fifth-year senior ahead of last season.
- Stevens' last appearance on a college football field was in the Music City Bowl, when he ended the season on a personal high note. He completed 17-of-26 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing 17 times for 71 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs in the 38-28 loss.
- Stevens finished his collegiate career with 1,459 yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions through the air. He also rushed for 887 yards, added 62 receiving yards, and scored a combined 14 touchdowns in non-passing ways.
