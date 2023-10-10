Tickets go on sale for Saints Hall of Fame Weekend

The 34th annual Saints Hall of Fame weekend is set for Friday, December 8 through Sunday, December 10.

On Friday, December 8, the Saints Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon will take place at noon at Chateau Golf and Country Club at 3600 Chateau Blvd. in Kenner.

Former New Orleans Saints defensive back Jabari Greer will be formally inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame while former WDSU television camera person Steve Paretti and former WWL television camera person Bob Parkinson will be honored with the annual Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award.

Tickets are $650 for a table of 10 for the luncheon or $65 per person.

The Saints Hall of Fame Gala is set for Saturday, December 9 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at Chateau Golf and Country Club.

Catered by 20-25 restaurants and caterers, the event features great food and drink, music, and as many as 50 prominent former New Orleans Saints players and a silent auction of sports memorabilia.

Tickets are $75 per person.

To purchase tickets by credit, call (504) 471-2192 or visit www.saintshalloffame.com/