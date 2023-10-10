Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Tickets go on sale for Saints Hall of Fame Weekend

The 34th annual Saints Hall of Fame weekend is set for Friday, December 8 through Sunday, December 10.

Oct 10, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Gallery-Saints-HOF-presser-Jabari-Greer-08
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints announced that Jabari Greer, Steve Paretti, and Bob Parkinson will be the newest members inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during the 2023 NFL season. Greer also spoke to the team prior to the announcement press conference on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

The 34th annual Saints Hall of Fame weekend is set for Friday, December 8 through Sunday, December 10.

On Friday, December 8, the Saints Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon will take place at noon at Chateau Golf and Country Club at 3600 Chateau Blvd. in Kenner.

Former New Orleans Saints defensive back Jabari Greer will be formally inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame while former WDSU television camera person Steve Paretti and former WWL television camera person Bob Parkinson will be honored with the annual Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis Award.

Tickets are $650 for a table of 10 for the luncheon or $65 per person.

The Saints Hall of Fame Gala is set for Saturday, December 9 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at Chateau Golf and Country Club.

Catered by 20-25 restaurants and caterers, the event features great food and drink, music, and as many as 50 prominent former New Orleans Saints players and a silent auction of sports memorabilia.

Tickets are $75 per person.

To purchase tickets by credit, call (504) 471-2192 or visit www.saintshalloffame.com/

Greer will be honored at the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers game on Sunday, December 10 at noon.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves ahead of Sunday's game at New England

Safeties Johnathan Abram, Daniel Sorensen elevated from practice squad
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add tackle to practice squad
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves ahead of Sunday's game against Tampa Bay

Safety Johnathan Abram and cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. elevated from practice squad
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add quarterback to active roster, two players to practice squad
news

Drew Brees named to Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2024

New Orleans Saints legend to be enshrined at the Hall of Fame's home in Natchitoches to culminate the 65th Induction Celebration
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints RB goes on injured reserve and Saints elevate two from practice squad
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Linebacker Ty Summers signed to the active roster, Kirk Merritt signed to practice squad
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints sign Jones Jr. to active roster
news

Statement by an NFL Spokesperson

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints announce elevations ahead of Monday Night Football against Carolina
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add two to active roster, sign four to practice squad
Advertising